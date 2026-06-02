Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold Price Hasn't Topped, on Track for US$8,900

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum shares takeaways from the latest "In Gold We Trust" report, emphasizing that gold is currently in a bull market consolidation phase.

Overall he believes the yellow metal is in the midst of a "golden decade" that will ultimately take it to his price target of US$8,900 per ounce.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.