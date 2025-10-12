The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 12, 2025
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
Sign up to get your FREE
American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
12 February
American Rare Earths Limited
02 October
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 July
Trading Halt
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 July
Resignation of Managing Director/CEO
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Resignation of Managing Director/CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
8m
Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
China Heightens Rare Earths Export Controls, Includes Tech and Defense Sectors
China has sharply expanded its export controls on rare earth elements and related technologies, tightening its grip on a strategically vital sector just weeks before a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.The Ministry of Commerce... Keep Reading...
08 October
UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.
Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go... Keep Reading...
06 October
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner
The Trump administration is exploring a potential equity stake in Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), a US-listed company developing Greenland’s massive Tanbreez rare earths deposit, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.This isn't the White House's first foray in the critical minerals... Keep Reading...
02 October
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE WorkstreamsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 September
Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test
Field testing to commence mid-October aimed at confirming the highly productive flow rates being achieved in laboratory ISR studies
Cobra (LSE: COBR), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has received Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation ("EPEPR") approval from the Government of South Australia's Department for Energy and Mining ("DEM") for the Company's exploration programme... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00