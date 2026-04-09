ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR defines pilot plant pathway to pre-production REE oxide

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American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Limited

Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Optimisation Update

Optimisation Update

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Rare Earths Ltd Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Ltd Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR,OTC:ARRNF) (OTCMKTS:ARRNF) (ADR:AMRRY) announced that it has engaged Tetra Tech, a U.S. based major consulting and engineering services company, to complete an Oxides to Metals study for the Company's heavy rare earths ("HREE")... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

(TheNewswire) Historic Measured and Indicated Resources of 77.2 million tons at 0.09 WO% and 0.09 Mo% (0.15 WO% equivalent) Historic Inferred Resources at 77.2 million tons at 0.09 WO3% and 0.07 Mo % (0.13 WO3% equivalent) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - March 17, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Seven flags of different countries in a row on a wooden table.

Australia Set to Join Global Critical Minerals Alliance Meeting

Australia is taking part in a ministerial meeting aimed at exploring a strategic critical minerals alliance alongside the US, Europe, the UK, Japan and New Zealand.According to media reports, the talks were convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and are scheduled for February 4. The... Keep Reading...
Forge Resources (CSE:FRG)

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("Forge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update from its fully permitted flagship La Estrella coal project, located in Santander, Colombia. Underground development activities continue to advance steadily, supported... Keep Reading...
Kazakhstan flag waving against a cloudy blue sky.

ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer

Kazakhstan could be set to emerge as a key player in critical minerals and low-carbon metals as Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) moves ahead with gallium and iron projects in the country. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan, ERG signed a long-term agreement to supply... Keep Reading...
Pen and check mark with Australian flag.

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Australia signed a critical minerals declaration at the Pax Silica Summit, alongside six other countries.Present at the December 12 summit were Australia, the US, Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Israel.“The Pax Silica Summit is a United States-led initiative on securing technology supply... Keep Reading...

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