January 27, 2026
January 27, 2026

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
12 February 2025
American Rare Earths Limited
09 November 2025
Optimisation Update
09 November 2025

Optimisation Update

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation Update
16 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
16 October 2025

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
12 October 2025
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
12 October 2025

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
02 October 2025
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note
02 October 2025

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory Note
30 July 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
30 July 2025

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
21 January
Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia
21 January

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("Forge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update from its fully permitted flagship La Estrella coal project, located in Santander, Colombia. Underground development activities continue to advance steadily, supported...
23 December 2025
ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer
23 December 2025

ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer

Kazakhstan could be set to emerge as a key player in critical minerals and low-carbon metals as Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) moves ahead with gallium and iron projects in the country. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Japan, ERG signed a long-term agreement to supply...
19 December 2025
Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains
19 December 2025

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Australia signed a critical minerals declaration at the Pax Silica Summit, alongside six other countries.Present at the December 12 summit were Australia, the US, Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Israel."The Pax Silica Summit is a United States-led initiative on securing technology supply...
16 December 2025
Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough
16 December 2025

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or the "Company") has successfully completed another critical stage in its mineral processing program by producing a mixed rare earths oxide ("MREO") using the updated preliminary PFS mineral processing flowsheet. HighlightsRare...
27 November 2025
UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner
27 November 2025

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

The United Kingdom is looking at building bilateral critical minerals partnerships with various countries, including Australia.On Tuesday (November 25), UK Industry Minister Chris McDonald was said to have mentioned a collaboration with Australia under the AUKUS defence pact, according to a news...
26 November 2025
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
26 November 2025

Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities...
