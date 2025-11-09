The Conversation (0)
November 09, 2025
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation Update
12 February
American Rare Earths Limited
16 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
COB: Repayment of Promissory Note
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced COB: Repayment of Promissory NoteDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Locksley Resources Limited LiDAR Survey at Antimony Mine Advances U.S. Production Plans
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced completion of a high-resolution underground Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") survey at the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") Prospect, located within the Mojave Project, in San... Keep Reading...
05 November
Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha
Substantial assays strengthen the shallow central-south shoots and demonstrate robust continuity along the northwestern dip of the Santa Helena Breccia, supporting a significantly expanded resource footprint and a strong economic outlook for the upcoming MRE and PEA.Allied Critical Metals Inc.... Keep Reading...
04 November
Locksley Resources Limited Accelerates Path to U.S Antimony Production
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hazen Research Inc. a leading metallurgical processing provider, to formulate an agreement for toll... Keep Reading...
04 November
Red Mountain Mining Limited Set to Commence Trading on US Stock Exchange
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with active projects in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, has announced the Company's advanced progression towards a US Stock... Keep Reading...
03 November
Australia and Canada Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King said on Saturday (November 1) that Australia and Canada have strengthened their critical minerals partnership with a new joint declaration of intent.The new agreement is between Australia’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources... Keep Reading...
03 November
CSIRO Calls for Reevaluation of Australia's Stibnite Reserves Amid Global Antimony Demand Surge
Stibnite’s significant presence in Australia highlights the country’s potential as a global antimony producer, a report from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said.“Derived from the Latin word stibium, meaning antimony, (stibnite) is the primary ore for... Keep Reading...
