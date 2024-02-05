Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BlinkLab logo

Study Shows BlinkLab’s Potential for Mobile-based Neurobehavioural Testing

A new study published in the journal Nature has established a proof-of-principle for conducting neurobehavioural testing outside conventional lab facilities using accessible smartphone technology.

The study, conducted by Henk-Jan Boele, et al, tested a smartphone-based software platform, called BlinkLab, to perform neurobehavioral testing without the need for facial instruments or other fixed-location equipment.

“Since these tests are reflex-based and do not require verbal or social interaction, they allow for large-scale, cross-cultural human studies and cross-species translational research,” the study authors said.

Neurobehavioral testing of brain function can reveal fundamental mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric conditions, but conventional tests typically require test subjects to be at a lab facility and wear instruments attached to the face, which can make participants uncomfortable.

BlinkLab’s AI-based platform can be used at home or in other environments. The tests include eyeblink conditioning, a form of sensory-motor associative learning; prepulse inhibition of the acoustic startle response, which measures the ability to filter out irrelevant information through sensorimotor gating and startle habituation, which measures the ability for the intrinsic damping of repetitive stimuli.

Read the full study here.

Click here to connect with BlinkLab for an Investor Presentation

blinklabtechnology investinglife science investingartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
The Conversation (0)

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Total Revenues of $1 .535 billion Up 71% Y/Y

Record Enterprise Cloud Bookings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
businessman using chatgpt on a screen

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. But can a technology that has become so controversial be a good investment case?

The global AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Aviator Reimagines Work with AI

Innovations demonstrate the company's commitment to advancing its opentext.ai vision through Cloud Editions 24.1 release

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, announced the release of its Cloud Editions 24.1, and with it, its latest OpenText Aviator innovations. OpenText Aviator™ powers multiple AI use cases by enabling secure information management and governance across knowledge bases without customers having to move their data. The new enhancements and integrations available in Cloud Editions 24.1 demonstrate the evolution of the strategic approach to how work can be reimagined with the application of AI to business workflows, opentext.ai .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

Company named a Leader for the third time

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MSCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023 ) for the third time.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 1, 2024

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 1, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Call-me:

Use this Call Me link to join the call instantly

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0620 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-february-1-2024-302031844.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText appoints Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan for the Canadian-based information management and AI company. Ms. Miura will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's growth in the region.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Miura has deep experience working in the Japan region for global software leaders in enterprise data and insights management, having ran the Japan operations at both MarkLogic and Medallia. In recent years, OpenText has grown significantly to bring a wide range of information management solutions to Japan including content management, business network, digital operations management, application delivery management, and more.

"I am excited to be part of OpenText. Information management is more relevant today than ever especially as the prerequisite to AI. The more we can help our customers ensure their data sets are secure, organized, and ready to take advantage of AI, the more our customers will realize the productivity gains they are seeking. OpenText's focus on customer success and long-term partnerships with the clients in Japan resonated with me, and I look forward to bringing our advanced technology solutions to even more customers," said Denise Miura .

"We are pleased to have Denise join the sales leadership team at OpenText," said James McGourlay, EVP of International Sales. "Our APAC business across Japan , Australia , Singapore , Korea, and Southeast Asia is a strategic growth vector for OpenText. With the OpenText Cloud, we are serving key industries including manufacturing, financial services, and public sector. Denise's experience in Japan as well as strong knowledge of the enterprise software space are extremely valuable. Under her leadership, I am confident that OpenText Japan will continue to scale and deliver business impact to our important customers and partners in Japan ."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-appoints-denise-miura-as-svp--president-of-opentext-japan-302028981.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

