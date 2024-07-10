- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Strong Gold Anomalism Outlines Potential Analogue of Kamperman Prospect at Feysville
Assay results from the first two reconnaissance AC drill traverses highlight potential for new discoveries 1.5km north-west of the high-grade Kamperman Prospect at Feysville.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities at its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Two significant new zones of gold mineralisation (> 1.0 g/t Au) delineated in the first two air-core (AC) drill traverses completed at the Feysville Gold Project as part of an initial 120-hole (3,664 metres) reconnaissance program.
- The program utilised a slimline RC rig to test an interpreted zone of structural complexity, with holes achieving an average penetration depth of 31m.
- Approximately 25% of completed holes returned gold anomalism greater than 0.1g/t Au from four-metre composite sampling, which is considered very successful for first-pass reconnaissance drilling.
- The first gold anomaly is coincident with a magnetic high and is interpreted to be associated with the mineralised Ethereal Shear. Best results include:
- 26 metres at 0.14g/t Au from 27 metres to bottom-of-hole (BOH) in FAC179;
- 16 metres at 0.35g/t Au from 26 metres including 4 metres at 1.24g/t Au from 26 metres in FAC180;
- 18 metres at 0.32g/t Au from 20 metres to BOH including 4 metres at 1.29g/t Au from 24 metres in FAC107; and
- 12 metres at 0.23g/t Au from 21 metres including 3 metres at 0.68g/t Au from 29 metres to BOH in FAC109.
- The second gold anomaly appears to be associated with a previously identified prospect known as Empire Rose, where historic drilling returned results including 3 metres at 5.01g/t Au from 41 metres and 7 metres at 2.47g/t Au from 71 metres in FEC350. Best AC results from the current program include:
- 19 metres at 0.73g/t Au from 4 metres to BOH including 4 metres at 2.46g/t Au from 12 metres in FAC141;
- 6 metres at 0.30g/t Au from 8 metres including 1 metre at 1.02g/t Au from 13 metres to BOH in FAC142; and
- 12 metres at 0.23g/t Au from 23 metres to BOH.
- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling is being planned to follow up both anomalies in the second half of 2024.
- A 26-hole (2,600 metre) RC drill program evaluating the Kamperman prospect is underway. Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) for the Think Big deposit and the Rogan Josh and Kamperman prospects are scheduled for delivery this quarter.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said:“This initial reconnaissance drill program has highlighted two new zones of gold anomalism. The first anomaly represents a potential Kamperman-style analogue located approximately 150 metres north-east of the Empire Rose Prospect, coincident with a large magnetic break, and defined by a zone of thick gold anomalism. The second anomaly, a significant zone of gold anomalism has also been identified associated with intense shearing and interpreted to be the extension of the Ethereal Shear.
“Two potential gold discoveries from the first half of a four line-kilometre reconnaissance drill program is an exciting start. With over 25% of the 120 AC holes drilled intersecting significant gold anomalism (>0.1g/t Au) – well above background and 100-times above the detection limit – we are confident we have demonstrated the potential for further gold discoveries within our Feysville tenement package.
“While the Rogan Josh in-fill program didn’t return the high-grade intervals we might have hoped for, it confirmed our current interpretations of gold mineralisation, closed off parts of the potential resource, and will greatly assist with completion of the Rogan Josh MRE, which is currently underway.
“Meanwhile, the exploration team is progressing an in-fill RC program at Kamperman before our attention turns to a planned 14,000 metre RC in-fill program at the cornerstone Theia deposit at the Mandilla Gold Project. This will provide information vital for progression of advanced mining studies and MRE updates.
“Our intention at Feysville continues to be on the demonstration of its potential to deliver higher-grade satellite ore feed to a Mandilla Processing Hub as contemplated in our September 2023 Scoping Study.
“We are now more confident than ever that Think Big and Kamperman will deliver on this upside. With this new reconnaissance drilling pointing to new upside opportunities with a potential Kamperman-style analogue and possible extensions to the mineralised Ethereal Shear, we see the very real chance of delivering on our growth ambitions from the Feysville Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Astral Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Astral Resources
Overview
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is a gold mineral exploration company with three gold projects in tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia. The three assets are the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold project. The flagship and 100 percent owned Mandilla gold project has a mineral resource containing 1.27 million ounces (Moz) of contained gold. The other key project, 100 percent owned Feysville, hosts a mineral resource estimate of 3 million tons (Mt) at 1.3 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 116,000 ounces (oz) of contained gold. Feysville could potentially become a satellite source of high-grade ore feed for the flagship Mandilla gold project.
The scoping study completed at Mandilla unveils robust project economics. The cornerstone of the scoping study is the Theia deposit, which alone accounts for 81 percent of the total Mandilla mineral resource estimate. The deposit hosts a mineral resource estimate of 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit. The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. The study outlines compelling financial metrics, including NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, free cash flow of AU$740 million, and a payback period of nine months.
Astral Resources intends to increase production further. The assay results from the six-hole 1,832-metre drilling program completed at Theia deposit last year indicate a high potential for converting inferred resources to higher confidence indicated resources. Feysville presents another exciting opportunity, which is evident from the recent assay results at the Kamperman prospect. In 2023, Astral drilled 10 holes at Kamperman intersecting high-grade gold, including 4 metres at 94.8 g/t gold, 21 metres at 4.16 g/t gold, 35 metres at 2.19 g/t gold, 10 metres at 4.57 g/t gold, and 5 metres at 5.89 g/t gold.
The presence in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction, is encouraging and should comfort investors. Western Australia has world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The Fraser Institute ranked it fourth globally and first in Australia as the most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment in 2023.
Astral benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The company is led by managing director Marc Ducler, who has more than two decades of experience in the mining industry. The management team has a proven track record of executing several successful exploration and development projects, as well as M&A.
Company Highlights
- Astral Resources is an ASX-listed gold exploration company in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, a tier 1 jurisdiction and a mature mining region with successful development history and granted mining leases.
- The company has three assets - the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold exploration project.
- The focus is on advancing its flagship Mandilla gold project, with a mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
- The scoping study at Mandilla highlights the project’s robust economics with a mine life of 11 years, NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, and free cash flow of AU$740 million.
- Mandilla’s cornerstone Theia deposit, which comprises 81 percent of the project’s resources, contains 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold, with 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit.
- Feysville project hosts a mineral resource estimate of 3 Mt at 1.3g/t gold for 116 koz of contained gold. The project could potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to Astral’s flagship Mandilla gold project.
- The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of advancing projects to development and M&A.
Key Projects
Mandilla Gold Project
The Mandilla gold project is located within the northern region of the Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometers to the south of the prominent mining hub of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Mandilla includes four deposits namely, Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia. The cornerstone of the project is the Theia deposit, constituting 81 percent of Mandilla's resources, totaling 29 Mt at a grade of 1.1 g/t gold, amounting to 1.02 Moz of contained gold in a single open pit. We note that Mandilla has a total mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. Astral estimates the pre-production capital spend at AU$191 million, and the project is anticipated to generate a free cash flow of AU$740 million (assuming a gold price of A$2,750/oz). The project’s NPV @8 percent is estimated at AU$442 million, and the IRR at 73 percent.
Drill collars at Theia deposit
Astral continues to advance exploration and resource expansion efforts at Mandilla. The company completed a six-hole 1,832 metre drilling program at Theia deposit last year. The assay results have been released and indicate a high potential for the conversion of inferred resources to higher confidence indicated resources. The assay results include: 39 metres at 5.4 g/t gold, 29 metres at 2.8 g/t gold, 28 metres at 1.4 g/t gold, 8 metres at 8.8 g/t gold.
Astral is planning to commence a pre-feasibility study at Mandilla.
Feysville Gold Project
The Feysville project is situated in Australia's premier gold belt, merely 14 km south of the Golden Mile deposit, which boasts 70 million ounces, located in Kalgoorlie. The project has a mineral resource estimate of 3 Mt at 1.3 g/t Au for 116,000 oz of contained gold. The project could potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to Astral’s flagship Mandilla gold project.
At Feysville, Astral is focusing on the high-grade Kamperman prospect. A recent 19-hole 2,459 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Kamperman returned encouraging assay results. The latest drilling program yielded significant assay results in 14 out of 19 RC holes. This high success rate continues to indicate that Kamperman has the potential to be a substantial source of high-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla processing plant. A further 2,500-metre follow-up RC program is planned to extend known mineralization at Kamperman beyond the current 350-metre strike length.
Carnilya Gold ProjectThe Carnilya Hill gold project is situated about 20 kilometers south-southeast of the company's Feysville project and approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The project encompasses various tenements – M26/047-049, M26/453 – spanning approximately 2.65 sq. km. Astral holds rights for gold mining, while Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) holds rights to nickel and other minerals.
Management Team
Mark Connelly – Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a mining industry veteran who has held positions of CEO and managing director with several multinational companies across many jurisdictions, including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe. He has a proven track record in deal making and was principally responsible for the merger of Papillon Resources and B2 Gold Corp in October 2014 (value US$570 million), as well as the key person responsible for the merger of Adamus Resources and Endeavour Mining for US$579 million. He is currently the non-executive chair of Calidus Resources, Omnia Metals Group, Alto Metals, Warriedar Resources and Nickel Search.
Marc Ducler – Managing Director
Marc Ducler has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He has held senior operational management roles with GoldFields, BHP, Fortescue Metals, MRL and Roy Hill. He was also the managing director of Egan Street Resources (a gold exploration and development company) until it was acquired by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR).
Peter Stern – Non-executive Director
Peter Stern has experience in corporate advisory, specializing in M&A and capital raising. He has spent six years with Macquarie Bank and three years with UBS and Deutsche Bank. He is a graduate of Monash University with a Bachelor of Science (geology major). Stern is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the chairman of Troy Resources.
David Varcoe – Non-executive Director
David Varcoe is a mining engineer with over three decades of experience. He has extensive operational and managerial experience across various commodities, including gold, iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal, uranium and rare earths. His expertise spans board positions, operations management, project management and consulting. Varcoe is a principal consultant with the leading Australian firm AMC Consulting.
Justin Osborne – Non-executive Director
Justin Osborne is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in exploration. He was previously the executive director at Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR), where he played a crucial role in developing the world-class Gruyere gold deposit (6.6 Moz gold). Osborne also held senior positions on the exploration executive team at Gold Fields. He was instrumental in developing the Damang Superpit project in Ghana and achieved significant discovery success at the St Ives gold mine.
Brendon Morton – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Brendon Morton has over 20 years of experience, particularly in the global resources sector across Australia, Africa and Asia. He has held several executive financial and company secretarial roles with ASX-listed and unlisted companies in the resources industry.
Jed Whitford – General Manager Business Development and Projects
Jed Whitford is a mining engineer with over 20 years of industry experience. His expertise primarily encompasses gold and base metals operations, having worked with companies such as Western Mining, Gold Fields, Golder Associates, Xstrata and Glencore.
Julie Reid – Geology Manager
Julie Reid has 36 years of experience working across Australia, Vietnam and Indonesia, covering a variety of commodities in diverse geological terrains. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Curtin University of Technology.
Aurum Resources Poised for Significant Discovery, Report Says
Description:
Private equity firm 3L has identified Australian gold explorer Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) as one of exploration companies primed for significant gold discoveries or research expansions in West Africa’s emerging world-class gold district.
“Aurum is definitely outlining volumes of mineralization that would pull a pit shell and be above the cutoff in a future resource estimate,” the 3L noted in a West Africa Primer titled, West Africa’s Gold - The New Caviar of the Gold Sector, issued in June 2024.
The report cited Aurum’s Boundiali gold project, in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which has had a series of drilling successes during the first scout drilling program. Aurum's diamond drilling has been highly successful with results such as 4 metres @ 22.4 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 73 metres @ 2.15 g/t gold, 90 metres @ 1.16 g/t gold, or 12 metres @ 14.6 g/t gold.
Location of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire
“Aurum saw strong demand from investors on the back of these results and raised A$17M on June 13. The funds will be used to ramp up drilling to 10,000m per month, and an initial resource estimate is expected in late 2024,” the report said.
Highlights of the report:
- West Africa is emerging as a premier gold mining district, as gold production continues to skyrocket.
- West Africa offers a quick path from discovery to production, with projects like Endeavour’s Lafigué asset, transitioning from exploration to gold production in just six years.
- Aurum Resources is one of eight gold exploration projects in West Africa with significant potential for gold discoveries and resource expansion.
- Investing in West Africa, while still carrying risks in terms of political instability and security, can potentially provide an enormous payoff with the right navigational and strategic approach.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Rights Issue Offer Results
Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the completion of the pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement offer (Offer). The Offer comprised one fully paid ordinary share (“New Shares”) in the Company for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share.
The Company advises that it received applications for a total of 24,251,886 shares, amounting to $194,015. This comprised applications for:
- 17,662,016 Entitlement shares; and
- 6,589,870 Additional Shares (oversubscriptions).
The New Shares are expected to be issued on Friday 12 July 2024, in accordance with the timetable outlined in the ASX announcement dated 17 June 2024.
The resulting shortfall from the Offer is 79,573,471 shares, which represents a take-up from eligible shareholders of approximately 23.36%.
Tempest would like to thank all shareholders for their support and are excited to further progress our exploration at our Western Australian projects including our upcoming drilling at the Remorse Target.
Under the terms of the Offer Issue as outlined in section 1.11 of the Rights Issue Offer Document, the Directors may allocate the shortfall at their discretion within 3 months of the closing date of the Offer. Following this notification, various parties who have previously expressed potential interest in taking up the shortfall will be approached.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce positive initial results from the ongoing 30,000m RC and Diamond drilling campaigns across its portfolio and workstreams within the Pre-Feasibility study.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Positive results from drilling1,2 and Pre-Feasibility workstreams have encouraged Brightstar to elect to upgrade the previously announced PFS3 into a Definitive Feasibility Study due for completion with a Final Investment Decision (FID) in early 2025
- The current drilling programs will provide sufficient geological, metallurgical and geotechnical information to enable Ore Reserves to be declared at the Lady Shenton System, Fish and Lord Byron deposits as the first mines to be developed by Brightstar
- Brightstar has identified an opportunity to fast-track gold production via an expedited development of the Fish underground deposit ahead of open pit mining complexes at Lord Byron, Lady Shenton and Cork Tree Well
- Previously mined existing stockpiles at Brightstar’s Beta and Lord Byron projects in Laverton provide an important low-cost ore source for blending with Second Fortune and Fish underground ore in ramp up
- Engagements with suppliers including mining contractors, accommodation camp builders and camp service providers ongoing to support advanced timelines
- Feasibility Study philosophy focused on a low CAPEX approach, with the DFS to detail the refurbishment of the existing Laverton processing infrastructure and development strategy of the project areas and deposits comprising the Laverton and Menzies Hubs
- Ongoing proactive interactions with local stakeholders in the Laverton & Menzies areas including Shires, Traditional Owners and Pastoralists and regulatory bodies ensure Brightstar is well positioned on permitting and approvals to make FID in 1H 2025
With the addition of the Second Fortune Gold Mine and the near-term Jasper Hills Project (consisting of the Fish and Lord Byron deposits) via the merger with Linden Gold Alliance4 resulting in the growth of the Mineral Resource in the ‘Laverton Hub’ to 862koz at 1.8g/t Au, Brightstar has identified a streamlined development pathway which will focus on advancing the Laverton Hub to support its ambition of becoming a meaningful gold producer.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“With the integration of the Linden Gold team and assets into the Brightstar business, it is prudent to reflect on the combined scoping studies previously released to the market and outlined in the Merger Presentation5 which articulated Brightstar’s mining operations initially commencing at Menzies ahead of a transition to the Laverton Hub to reduce capital requirements.
With the combination of the Brightstar and Linden assets, it is logical to consolidate and prioritise the Laverton Hub given the logical operational and geographic synergies potentially generating meaningful gold production from a single operational hub, with the Menzies assets to be developed separately to build Brightstar into a multi-asset gold producer in 2025.”
Figure 1 - Diamond (foreground) and RC (background) drill rigs at Second Fortune Gold Mine
Next Steps
Brightstar will continue to progress the Definitive Feasibility workstreams, with advice, gap analyses and cost variations received from key consultants to upgrade the previously announced PFS workstreams into definitive feasibility study levels of accuracy.
Information from ongoing drilling programs will continue to feed into feasibility workstreams, with two Reverse Circulation (RC) drills presently at the Lord Byron and Fish deposits at the the Jasper Hills Project, with the Diamond rig at Second Fortune Gold Mine completing the final three holes targeting orebody extensions at depths ahead of mobilising to Fish.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA
Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024 (Figure 1). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023).
The Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Lake Hope Project continues on schedule to be completed in Q4 this year, with significant progress made on the three main pillars of the Study: the mine, the process plant and product development, marketing and offtake.
The Mine at Lake Hope:
- A negotiation protocol for Land Access and Cultural Heritage agreements with the Ngadju peoples is under review.
- Applications for a Mining Lease and associated Miscellaneous Lease will be lodged shortly.
- Infill drilling to define a maiden Measured Resource and Proven Reserve completed with resource calculations and economic studies in progress.
- Further flora fauna and heritage surveys are being planned for the mine haul road.
The Process Plant:
- Kwinana selected as the location for a benchmark production of 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA due to access to providers of the required input chemical reagents, buyers of the fertiliser and acid by-products and access to suitable land. Combined, these provide substantial strategic advantages for the project with savings on capex and opex.
- The Low-Temperature Leach process selected as the most straightforward processing method to produce HPA at scale.
- CPC Engineering selected to provide a design and engineering study for the full-scale plant that is underway.
Product development, offtake and marketing
- Significant test work on HPA and fertiliser by-products completed with assays due in August. Quotes received and discussions in progress for designing and constructing a pilot plant to provide bulk samples to customers.
- Experimental work has produced a hydrated alumina product that may have major applications in the catalyst and flame retardant industries.
- Early-stage discussions are underway for potential synergies with existing alumina businesses in Europe and the USA.
- A marketing and product development team is being assembled.
All material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target in the Scoping Study continue to apply and have not materially changed within the +/-30% parameters (ASX November 9th 2023).
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The Lake Hope Pre-Feasibility Study is like a large jigsaw puzzle where we know what the final picture looks like and are now starting to see many of the individual pieces falling into place at a great pace. We have been focused on the puzzle's edges with progress made at the proposed mine at Lake Hope itself, the process plant, which will be in Kwinana and increasingly, product offtake and marketing.
We are filling the puzzle with discussions with the Ngadju peoples, preparing a Mining Lease Application and completing drilling to help define a maiden Reserve. We have selected Kwinana as the site for the processing plant and our proprietary Low-Temperature Leach as the best method to scale up HPA production to the planned 10,000 tonnes per annum because of substantial strategic advantages. These include ready providers for all the reagents we need, ready buyers for our by-products and a site possibly suitable for the plant. As a result, we recently commissioned CPC Engineering to provide design engineering and capital and operating costs for the LTL process plant on that site.
Our test work is progressing well, and as part of that, we recently discovered a product that may have various industrial uses with further research being done. We are looking at ways of accelerating a pilot plant development that will provide HPA in quantity to potential customers and are starting to assemble a marketing team to continue our outreach to them. Recent developments with Alpha HPA Limited, which has shown very strong global demand for HPA and related products, clearly demonstrate to me that “if we build it, they will come”. We continue on schedule to complete the PFS by the end of the year and set ourselves up for significant strides towards production in 2025”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Golden Triangle’s Growing Mining Potential
British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle might be even bigger than assumed.
Gold, silver and copper abound in the Golden Triangle, a region in Northwestern British Columbia housing the mineral-rich Stikine Terrace. Since the end of the 19th century, more than 150 mines have operated in the region. A resurgence in the area is revealing opportunities both within its traditional boundaries and beyond.
Prospecting in Northwestern BC has been increasing in recent years, and new technologies are revealing more deposits of gold, silver and other valuable materials both within the Golden Triangle and beyond. Improved infrastructure, a stable geopolitical situation and strong local support is making this one of the hottest mining regions in the world.
History of the Golden Triangle
The Golden Triangle is also called the Iskut district, and it is a well-mineralized region in BC that extends from Kisault in the south to Iskut in the north and to the Stikine River in the northwest. Volcanic activity during the Late Triassic and Early Jurassic era caused extensive mineralization in the area, the terrane of which is often known as Stikinia, or the Stikine terrane.
Gold was first discovered in the area in 1861, at the confluence of the Stikine and Anuk rivers, triggering the region’s first gold rush, which was later followed by two more. Since then, more than 150 mines have operated in the region.
Success stories include the Silbak Premier mine, which was the richest mine in North America in the 1920s. Another is the Eskay Creek gold and silver mine, which entered production in 1994 and produced 3 million ounces of gold and 150 million ounces of silver by the time it closed in 2008. Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE) is currently working to revitalize the mine.
A resurgence of activity
Exploration in the region grew quiet in the 1990s and 2000s, as access challenges caused by cold winters and poor roads plus the depressed price of gold caused projects to shut down. However, it has since seen a renewal both inside the traditional boundaries of the Golden Triangle and nearby.
Work in the region has been enabled by the installation of high-voltage transmission lines, offering a reliable and affordable source of energy in the remote region. The Stewart-Cassiar Highway has transformed ground access. By water, the port in Stewart now has improved facilities.
Additionally, the Tahltan Nation and Nisga’a Nation, whose traditional unceded territories make up the Golden Triangle, are supportive of the mining industry. The two nations formed a partnership to strengthen their position as industry leaders and welcome investment from mining companies that respect their people and sovereignty, according to Mining News North.
There are currently two operating gold mines in the Golden Triangle, Brucejack and Red Chris. Both are owned by Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) following its acquisition of Newcrest Mining, and produced 273,000 ounces and 39,000 ounces of gold respectively in Newmont's fiscal 2023.
Major finds include those by Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA), which has a market cap of $1.23 billion and whose Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) project hosts significant amounts of gold, copper, silver and molybdenum. Reportedly, it’s the largest undeveloped gold resource in the world and the third largest undeveloped copper resource.
The region is also home to Tudor Gold's (TSX:TUD) Goldstorm deposit at the Treaty Creek project, considered one of the larger gold discoveries made in recent decades.
Other notable projects in the Golden Triangle include Ascot Resources’ (TSX:AOT) Premier and Red Mountain projects.
Expanding the search
While discoveries are ongoing inside the traditional boundaries of the triangle, much of BC is abundantly mineralized. On the outskirts of the Golden Triangle, there have been numerous notable discoveries that have been less publicized, but still offer powerful investment potential.
Trailbreaker Resources' (TSXV:TBK) Atsutla gold project is located in the Atsulta mountain range 70 kilometers south of the BC-Yukon border. The company has defined five significant gold zones over 26 kilometers.
Cassiar Gold (TSXV:GLDC) owns the Cassiar Gold project, which covers 590 square kilometers near the Golden Triangle, with two main project areas hosting substantial gold resources. The Williams project in Northern BC, owned by CopAur Minerals (TSXV:CPAU), covers a land package of 9,700 hectares and hosts substantial gold and copper discovery potential.
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR) has made some significant exploration progress near the edge of the Golden Triangle as well. Its two key assets, Knauss Creek and the placer past-producing Holy Grail property, exhibit high-grade potential for gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Exploration work at Knauss Creek, 35 kilometers north-east of Terrace, has shown high-grade mineralization, particularly in the Copper Ridge zone.
The Mt Hart project, run by Rare Earth Ridge Resources, is adjacent to the Golden Triangle in BC's tin-tungsten belt. The project hosts peralkaline granite that contains high levels of rare earth and critical metals, and it is also prospective for tin greisen deposits.
On the edge of discoveries
Investment opportunities just outside the Golden Triangle come with a range of benefits. Many of them are close enough to the triangle to benefit from its infrastructure upgrades, including power upgrades and improved roads. The larger region boasts a skilled workforce that is willing to locate where there are opportunities.
Many pockets in the province once housed mines, and new technologies are discovering untapped deposits near these facilities. Revitalizing these regions can tap into existing local roads, power and communities.
Investor takeaway
British Columbia is a stable jurisdiction that supports the mining industry, and natural resources are a longstanding key industry for the province. The path well-worn by previous ventures has aided in gaining government approvals and brokering positive relationships with local Indigenous communities. These factors are supportive of projects both in and near the Golden Triangle.
Importantly, Golden Triangle investment opportunities garner worldwide attention, but there are numerous underexplored regions on the fringes that offer novel investment opportunities for those willing to look a little farther afield.
Diane Peters is a freelance writer based in Ontario.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Prospect Ridge (CSE:PRR,OTC:PRRSF,FRA:OED). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prospect Ridge in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prospect Ridge is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prospect Ridge and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
China's Central Bank Suspends Gold Buying for Second Month
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) revealed on Sunday that it did not purchase gold in June after doing the same in May.
Since setting a record high of US$2,450 per ounce in May, gold prices have been volatile. Gold started July at about US$2,330 before rallying 3 percent last week to US$2,390, marking the most significant weekly gain in three months.
However, it fell back down following the news of the PBOC's decision to hold off on bullion purchases.
Prior to its lack of purchases in May, the PBOC had purchased gold each month since January 2023. As of June, the PBOC's gold holdings total 72.8 million troy ounces, or 2,063 metric tons (MT).
In contrast to the PBOC, the Reserve Bank of India reportedly increased its bullion reserves by over 9 MT in June, marking the most significant monthly addition in nearly two years and bringing India's total gold reserves to 841 MT
Central banks globally have been key drivers of gold demand. According to the World Gold Council's Q1 2024 report, central bank net demand for gold reached 290 MT in the first quarter, the highest Q1 total in their data series since 2000.
This demand was spread among many countries. Central banks in East and Central Asia, including China, Turkey and India, accounted for the majority of net purchases in Q1 2024.
Market specialists have held that China’s pause in gold acquisition can be expected following rallying gold prices.
Christopher Wong, a foreign-exchange strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking, told Bloomberg, "(I)t is not uncommon for China to temporarily halt purchases, given that gold prices have rallied quite sharply.”
“It appears that gold prices remain a little too high and the PBOC is waiting for a further pullback before resuming its gold purchasing programme,” Nitesh Shah, a commodity strategist at WisdomTree, told Reuters.
As of 4 p.m. PDT on July 9, the spot gold price stood at US$2,364.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Astral Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.