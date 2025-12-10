Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Download the PDF here.

astral resourcesaar:auasx:aarprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources

Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor AppointedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited New Rare Earths Target Adjacent to Mountain Pass

Locksley Resources Limited New Rare Earths Target Adjacent to Mountain Pass

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that data processing of the recently completed high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey across the Mojave Project has been finalised. HIGHLIGHTS -... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ( "TSXV" or "the Exchange" )... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 9, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)... Keep Reading...
Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a validated and updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Cusi Project ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...
Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The most compelling moment for investors to engage with a mining company is often during its transition from explorer to producer, a period when value... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Locksley Resources Limited New Rare Earths Target Adjacent to Mountain Pass

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Base Metals Investing

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Silver Investing

Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2026, Plus Key Drivers to Watch

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price 2025 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

Rare Earth Investing

Pensana Secures US$100 Million Investment for US Mine-to-Magnet Plan