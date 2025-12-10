The Conversation (0)
December 09, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla
02 February
Astral Resources
08 December
Trading Halt
01 December
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October
Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor AppointedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Locksley Resources Limited New Rare Earths Target Adjacent to Mountain Pass
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that data processing of the recently completed high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey across the Mojave Project has been finalised. HIGHLIGHTS -... Keep Reading...
7h
Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ( "TSXV" or "the Exchange" )... Keep Reading...
13h
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point
This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 9, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)... Keep Reading...
13h
Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a validated and updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Cusi Project ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...
08 December
Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value
This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The most compelling moment for investors to engage with a mining company is often during its transition from explorer to producer, a period when value... Keep Reading...
