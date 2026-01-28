Pinnacle Silver and Gold Targets Fast-track Production at Mexico Silver-Gold Project

Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN,OTCID:PSGCF,FWB:P9J) is advancing its high-grade El Potrero silver-gold project in Durango, Mexico, with the goal of returning the past-producing asset to production as quickly as possible.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, President, CEO and Director Robert Archer said the company is focused on fast tracking development, with hopes of achieving production by the end of next year. The project benefits from existing underground workings, giving Pinnacle a strong foundation as it moves forward.

Recent underground sampling has delivered encouraging high-grade results, including values of up to 85 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 520 g/t silver. Archer explained that the company has collected roughly 900 samples from underground, providing a solid understanding of where mineralization is located.

With this data in hand, Pinnacle is preparing to begin closely spaced underground delineation drilling aimed at defining the size, shape and average grades of the mineralized zones — a key step toward building a preliminary mine plan.

