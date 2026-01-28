The Conversation (0)
January 28, 2026
MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
31 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
29 August 2025
2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E
28 July 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
23 April 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
17 March 2025
PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings
15h
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
27 January
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Newly granted patent represents a foundational innovation, engineered to deliver high-yield, low-cost, and ultra-pure synthetic fuels, including eSAFSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the issuance of its first U.S. Patent granted by the...
23 January
Chevron Reportedly Targeting Q1 Sale of Singapore Refining and Fuel Assets
Chevron Reportedly Targeting Q1 Sale of Singapore Refining and Fuel Assets

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is moving toward the exit from its downstream footprint in Singapore, with the US oil major aiming to finalize the sale of its refining and fuel distribution assets in the first quarter of the year.According to a Reuters exclusive, four people familiar with the matter said the...
21 January
Syntholene Energy Corp. Opens the Market
Syntholene Energy Corp. Opens the Market

Dan Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Syntholene Energy Corp. ("Syntholene Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESAF), and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX...
21 January
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Identifies Drill Targets On Block VIII Oil & Gas, Cambodia
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Identifies Drill Targets On Block VIII Oil & Gas, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (January 21, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its energy subsidiary, Enercam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam") has identified four drill targets across Block VIII for exploratory oil...
