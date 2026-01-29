The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 28, 2026
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 December 2025
Sign up to get your FREE
Energy Technologies Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
02 December 2024
Energy Technologies
High-quality cable manufacturer and re-seller for the expanding energy and infrastructure markets Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 August 2025
EGY Appendix 4E
31 July 2025
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April 2025
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 November 2024
Exclusive Interview: Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins
Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) CEO Nick Cousins shared that the company is refocusing its business strategy, focusing on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia. "We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy... Keep Reading...
27 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Moab terminates agreement to acquire Sasare Project Zambia
Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Moab terminates agreement to acquire Sasare Project ZambiaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox
Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent announcement by Governor Cox of Utah unveiling "Mission Critical" a mine-to-market state strategy for critical minerals, built with clarity, speed, and responsibility. The state... Keep Reading...
26 January
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 8,634,250 common shares ("Common Shares") of the... Keep Reading...
26 January
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States
Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: 9O0), is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Freedom & Prospector Mines Project consisting of 6 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") unpatented Lode Mining Claims on 39.5 Ha... Keep Reading...
23 January
Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH", or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #205 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Energy Technologies Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00