Lahontan Gold: On Track to Production, Targeting 2027

Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG) CEO Kimberly Ann discussed the company's flagship Santa Fe mine project in Nevada. From shallow, thick, intercepts of oxide gold mineralization to permitting milestones, discover why the months ahead are set to be transformative for shareholders.

The Santa Fe mine is a 100 percent owned, past-producing open-pit heap leach mine that was in production from 1988 to 1992. According to Kimberly Ann, "They managed to make money at US$350 (per ounce) gold, and you can imagine what we can make with it."

She added, "We have the third highest grade of gold and silver in the Nevada Great Basin region right now. So good grade, low-cost operation. We're in the middle of our permitting right now. We anticipate to have our permits by Q1 of 2027, and we're super stoked we're going to be building this mine soon."

Watch the full interview with Lahontan Gold CEO Kimberly Ann above.