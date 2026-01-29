The Conversation (0)
January 28, 2026
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
30 May 2025
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced New RC drilling extends primary gold at LighthorseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October 2025
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 August 2025
SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Trading Halt
4h
Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George Drilling
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10h
RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing
Rua Gold INC. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement (the "LIFE Offering") of 22,727,200 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for gross... Keep Reading...
11h
Apollo Silver Closes Second and Final Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering, with a $12.5 Million Investment from Jupiter Asset Management
Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 21, 2026.... Keep Reading...
14h
Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it has filed the National Instrument 43-101-compliant (" NI 43-101 "), Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") Technical Report on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
14h
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...
Latest News
