December 01, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation
02 February
Astral Resources
17 November
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
30 October
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
27 October
Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project
24 October
Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
22 October
Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones
4h
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on... Keep Reading...
9h
Barrick to Weigh IPO for North American Gold Unit
Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) board has authorized management to evaluate an initial public offering (IPO) of a new subsidiary that would house the company’s flagship North American gold assets.According to a Monday (December 1) statement, the proposed entity would include Barrick’s... Keep Reading...
11h
Zijin Mining Founder Chen Jinghe Retires After 40 Years
Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF) founder Chen Jinghe is stepping down after four decades at the helm, retiring as chairman and transitioning to honorary chairman and senior consultant.According to a Bloomberg report, Chen’s retirement announcement came from a Saturday exchange filing, where... Keep Reading...
15h
GR Silver Announces $13 Million Bought Deal LIFE Offering of Units
GR Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: GRSL,OTC:GRSLF) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FSE: GPE) ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the sole bookrunner and co-lead underwriter (and together with Red Cloud Securities Inc.... Keep Reading...
19h
Armory Mining Provides Update on the Candela II Lithium Brine Project, Incahuasi Salar, Argentina
(TheNewswire) V ancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is... Keep Reading...
