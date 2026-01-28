The Conversation (0)
January 28, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
27 January
Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 January
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 January
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
2h
Gold Price Breaks Above US$5,300 as Fed Holds Rates Steady
The US Federal Reserve held its first meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (January 27) to Wednesday (January 28) amid growing tensions between Fed independence and the Trump administration.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by maintaining the federal funds rate in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent... Keep Reading...
7h
Purchase of Bitcoin and Gold Bullion
Hamak Strategy Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF) a company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with A Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announces the acquisition of Bitcoin and gold bullion as part of its broader capital allocation and treasury management... Keep Reading...
7h
Fundraise and update re Martello Gold Project
Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that the Company has raised gross proceeds of £600,000 through a placing of 23,077,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.6 pence per new ordinary share (the "Issue Price") (the "Placing"). In addition,... Keep Reading...
7h
Change of Company Name and ASX Code
Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) (formerly Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS)), advises that, following the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 7 November 2025 at which Shareholders approved the change of Company name from Eastern Metals Limited to Raptor Metals Ltd, the Australian Securities and... Keep Reading...
27 January
Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening
Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold's latest price activity, saying the metal is still "nowhere near a top." In his view, its long-term drivers remain in place, and two new ones have now emerged.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
