January 12, 2026
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
02 February 2025
Astral Resources
10 December 2025
Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance MandillaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Trading Halt
01 December 2025
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November 2025
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Kobo Delivers Significant Progress at its Kossou Gold Project in 2025, Establishes a Scalable West African Gold Platform for 2026 and Hosted the 2nd Annual Kobo Cup
Work at the Kossou Gold Project in 2025 advanced the project toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate through more than 20,000 m of drilling and the identification of new gold targets on the western portion of the permit Initial exploration at the Kotobi Permit outlined multiple gold-in-soil... Keep Reading...
11 January
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 January
Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, January 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") The Company wishes that all our shareholders have had a wonderful Holiday Season and prosperity for the New Year. With the holiday season ending, the Company is pleased... Keep Reading...
07 January
55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the required property payment on its Last Hope Gold Project (the "Project"), resulting in 55 North now owning 100% of the... Keep Reading...
07 January
New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight a transformational 2025 in which the Company has evolved from an early-stage exploration company to an emerging Canadian gold producer with a multi-asset portfolio focused on a... Keep Reading...
07 January
Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M
HIGHLIGHTS: 2025 Production of 34,098 GEOs (32,990 gold ounces and 80,527 silver ounces) Cash balance of US$41M as of December 31, 2025 Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 8,459 Gold... Keep Reading...
