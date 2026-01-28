Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Download the PDF here.

SHP:AU
South Harz Potash Limited
South Harz Potash Limited

South Harz Potash Limited

A globally significant European potash and critical minerals growth opportunity Keep Reading...
Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
South Harz Potash

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company’s transition toward a... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Entitlement Offer

Completion of Entitlement Offer

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

South Harz Potash Limited
Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold Pilbara

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

