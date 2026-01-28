The Conversation (0)
January 28, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
08 January
Brightstar Resources
27 January
Material early-stage aircore drilling success at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Material early-stage aircore drilling success at SandstoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 January
Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production HubDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fast Tracked Goldfields Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 January
Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in MenziesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 January
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George Drilling
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
8h
RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing
Rua Gold INC. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement (the "LIFE Offering") of 22,727,200 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for gross... Keep Reading...
9h
Apollo Silver Closes Second and Final Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering, with a $12.5 Million Investment from Jupiter Asset Management
Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 21, 2026.... Keep Reading...
12h
Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it has filed the National Instrument 43-101-compliant (" NI 43-101 "), Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") Technical Report on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
12h
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...
27 January
Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
