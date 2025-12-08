Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

astral resourcesaar:auasx:aarprecious metals investinggold investingGold Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources

Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
Electronic display showing gold price with upward trend indicators.

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...
PDAC 2026

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world’s leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Smashes All-time High, Nearly Hits US$60

Scandium Investing

NioCorp Acquires FEA Materials to Build US Scandium Supply Chain

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement