Highlights SQM reported net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of US$585.5 million . Earnings per share totaled US$2.05 for the twelve months of 2021, higher than the US$0.63 reported for the twelve months of 2020. Revenues during 2021 were US$2,862.3 million . SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 3 at 10:00am ET . Participant Dial-In ...

SQM