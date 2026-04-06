S&P Global Mobility Announces Appointment of Renato Negro as Chief Accounting Officer for Standalone Company

S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility Global") today announced the appointment of Renato Negro as Chief Accounting Officer effective April 6, 2026. Mr. Negro will lead organization-wide accounting, tax, financial reporting, and compliance for Mobility Global following its planned separation into a standalone public company. He will report to Matt Calderone, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer of Mobility Global.

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of the Mobility business in mid-2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the Form 10 registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Renato Negro
Renato Negro brings more than 20 years of public company accounting and finance leadership experience. He most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer of ESAB Corporation, which he joined in preparation for the company's spin-off from Colfax Corporation (now Enovis Corporation). Following the spin-off, Mr. Negro played a key role in strengthening corporate teams and processes and participated in several acquisitions and subsequent integrations. Before joining ESAB, he served as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, for Avanos Medical, Inc., the healthcare business spin-off of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Mr. Renato spent 18 years at Kimberly-Clark serving in various controllership roles, culminating in his position as Chief Financial Officer for the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Mr. Negro holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Turin University.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

Media Contact:
Farhan Husain
S&P Global
Farhan.Husain@spglobal.com

 

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SOURCE S&P Global Mobility

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