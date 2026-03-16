Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight
Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans navigate common money decisions with practical, real-world guidance.
Launched in 2023, Money Talk represents the latest chapter in Schwab's long-standing tradition of providing personal finance education and investor advocacy. Money Talk sits at the intersection of life and money and focuses on the "personal" in personal finance, connecting with readers through real-life storytelling from Schwab experts. Through a bi-weekly column and an expanding roster of expert voices, Money Talk continues Schwab's legacy of delivering clear, accessible insights and helping individuals own their tomorrow.
Money Talk encourages open, judgment-free conversations about money by elevating credentialed, trustworthy voices to help people navigate the questions and challenges they face at every stage of life. Schwab's experts share insights grounded in both professional training and real-world experience, helping demystify personal finance and empower people to take meaningful steps toward their financial goals.
Financial consultants Edwin Espinal, Caylie Taylor, and Jay Wilson join Money Talk as contributing experts, expanding Schwab's bench of trusted voices who help make complex financial topics simpler, actionable, and relevant to everyday life. They accompany an established group of credentialed contributors, including Managing Director Jeannie Bidner , Vice President and Branch Manager Patrick Means , and Senior Regional Manager Cindy Scott .
- Edwin Espinal - VP, Senior Financial Consultant: Based in San Diego, California, Edwin developed a passion for financial education in college after recognizing how little exposure most people have to personal finance. Now a vice president and senior financial consultant at Schwab and a Certified Financial Planner®, he focuses on leading with education in his client relationships.
- Caylie Taylor - VP, Financial Consultant: Based in Carmel Valley, California, Caylie shifted into financial planning after a career in nonprofit administration. Her background in nonprofit administration informs her people-first approach to financial education and guidance. As a vice president and financial consultant at Schwab and a Certified Financial Planner® professional, she is passionate about helping people build confidence in their financial lives.
- Jay Wilson - VP, Financial Consultant: Based in Houston, Texas, Jay's interest in finance began in college when he started investing and earned enough to fund a trip to Europe in his early 20s, which shaped his belief in the power of financial education to help people achieve their goals. Now a vice president and financial consultant at Schwab and a Certified Financial Planner®, he brings that perspective to his work with clients and to his volunteer efforts with organizations including Houston Children's Charity, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston, and the Rotary Club of Houston.
Money Talk is a part of the larger SchwabMoneywise.com platform, a free resource from Charles Schwab Foundation that connects people to free budgeting, saving, and investing education, resources, and tools. Through Money Talk and Schwab Moneywise, Schwab is helping everyday Americans open the door to brighter financial futures.
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About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
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Media contact:
Stephanie Corns
stephanie.corns@schwab.com
415.539.7001