Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.

Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada at the center promises more competition, better data control and new opportunities for fintech startups, if executed well.

For years, Canada’s financial landscape has been defined by its cautious approach. The country's Consumer Direct Banking Act has paved the road for a strategy that continues to prioritize safety and security, but leaves room for competition and consumer choice.

However, the real work begins now: drafting detailed regulations and standards that will make or break the initiative. Boms argues that a transparent, competitive open banking ecosystem empowers consumers to treat their financial data as their own property.

As open banking gains momentum worldwide, understanding its dynamics can help investors anticipate market shifts and opportunities.

To hear more from Boms, listen to the full interview above.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.