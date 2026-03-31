S&P Global, Cambridge Associates and Mercer Launch Private Markets Performance Datasets for Private Credit and Real Assets

Standardized datasets transform fragmented private markets data into comparable intelligence for investors

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of the S&P Global, Cambridge Associates, Mercer Private Markets Performance Analytics datasets, the first release from the collaboration introduced in 2025. The datasets developed in collaboration with Cambridge Associates and Mercer, a Marsh Business ("Mercer") are designed to help investors compare performance, manage risk, underwrite deals and determine portfolio impacts. The initial release delivers comprehensive, standardized data across thousands of funds and their underlying assets in private credit and real assets. Datasets for private equity and other asset classes will follow later in 2026.

Powered by S&P Global's iLEVEL portfolio monitoring platform, the datasets leverage a new, proprietary private markets taxonomy to standardize, aggregate and anonymize data. The datasets empower both limited partners (LPs) and general partners (GPs) to analyze performance, identify trends and inform allocation decisions.

"As private markets evolve, the need for consistent, decision-ready intelligence has never been greater," said Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global. "This collaboration brings a more rigorous, standardized approach to the private markets ecosystem, transforming fragmented information into comparable intelligence that investors can use to assess performance, evaluate risk and make more disciplined investment decisions."

S&P Global, Cambridge Associates, Mercer Private Markets Performance Analytics will enable investors to:

  • Compare performance across similar investments with consistent, standardized metrics
  • Help understand and manage risk through comprehensive market, sector and deal-level data
  • Determine portfolio impact from market events with greater speed and confidence
  • Access actionable intelligence on asset valuation trends, fundraising dynamics and deal activity

"As experienced investors in private markets, we have long believed that powerful data leads to more informed insights and better decision making," said Andrea Auerbach, Global Head of Private Investments at Cambridge Associates. "Adding solutions that keep pace with the rapidly evolving private markets landscape further strengthens our abilities to provide our clients with new insights and position client portfolios for long-term success."

"As private markets grow and the number of managers proliferate, it's more important than ever that investors have access to comprehensive performance data," said Rob Ansari, Global Head of Analytics and Portfolio Solutions at Mercer, a Marsh business. "Better data leads to better decisions, and we are committed to bringing best-in-class data to all of the portfolios we advise and manage. With institutional-grade insights at their fingertips, our clients will be able to identify alpha opportunities faster and deploy capital with conviction."

The private credit and real assets datasets are now available globally to investors. Use cases include portfolio performance monitoring, risk management, asset allocation decisions, fundraising analysis and competitive insights — supporting investment teams, risk managers and senior leadership at LP and GP organizations. Future releases will include data feed APIs and integrated software solutions.

To learn more about S&P Global Cambridge Associates Mercer Private Markets Performance Analytics, visit here.

For additional information about S&P Global's comprehensive suite of private markets solutions, including private company data, valuations, risk analytics and portfolio management services, visit here.

Media Contacts:

Erina Aoyama
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 917-755-7943
erina.aoyama@spglobal.com

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.   

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com  

 

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SOURCE S&P Global

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