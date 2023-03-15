South Star CEO Shares Insight on Bringing Graphite Mine to Production

Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

“It's a fantastic opportunity at a time when the world is looking for more supply,” South Star Battery Metals CEO and Director Richard Pearce said.

South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) CEO and Director Richard Pearce shared some lessons learned from his company’s journey to bring its Santa Cruz graphite project in Brazil to production.

“2008 was a real wakeup call to the mining sector,” Pearce said, explaining that the “old way” of doing things — where junior miners would go out and explore, produce studies and sell to a major mining company — is no longer a viable business today.

He cited the challenges with getting institutional funding for graphite projects and the lack of a standardized pricing structure for this critical battery metal. According to Pearce, South Star’s business strategy allowed the company to fund and operate its graphite projects from exploration to production.

“Things take quite a lot of time and quite a lot of investment. And you kind of have to be committed to that. We're a group that is in it to produce and scale. So our goals aren't to trade paper, get to a particular study phase and then sell it. Our goals are to put this into production in Brazil, put this into production in Alabama,” Pearce said.

Watch the full interview with South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by South Star Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. South Star Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with South Star Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

