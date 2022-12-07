South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023
“Now really is the time when graphite is going to be a critical piece of the puzzle that has to be resolved," said Richard Pearce, CEO and president of South Star Battery Metals.
South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023youtu.be
South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) is on track to commence production at its Santa Cruz graphite project in Brazil, and expects the mine to be operational by the end of 2023.
“We have a very large land package, it's very expandable. So we think this is really something that in the next two or three years can be all the way up to 50,000 tonnes of (graphite) concentrate,” said Richard Pearce, president and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.
Graphite is poised to take its rightful place on the battery metals stage as the global green energy transition ramps up.
“Lithium, and maybe one or two other battery metals, have kind of front run the others, but I think now really is a time where graphite, as well, is going to be a critical piece of the puzzle that has to be resolved,” said Pearce.
Construction at South Star’s Santa Cruz graphite project, located in Southern Bahia in Brazil, began in June 2022. Brazil is the second largest graphite-producing region in the world, with more than 80 years of continuous mining history.
South Star’s second graphite project, located in Alabama, US, is only about three years behind where the Brazil project is at, Pearce said.
“Between the two projects, we're basically looking at 100,000 tonnes of (concentrate) and ultimately feeding … that production into a value-add plant, probably likely somewhere in that southeast corridor of the US that then can be used to supply lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, battery packs for power tools, etc.,” said Pearce.
He added that the company is aiming to get a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Alabama project by the first quarter of 2023.
“It takes 10 to 12 years to get a mine from concept through paper and actually into production. So being the first new production in the Americas, I think we're well positioned to really take advantage of that moment and really be a benefit to shareholders, stakeholders and potential clients,” Pearce said.
Watch the full interview with Richard Pearce, CEO and president of South Star Battery Metals.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by South Star Battery Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. South Star Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with South Star Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
