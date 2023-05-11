Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Sirona Biochem Eyes Licensing Deal for Anti-aging Compound After Clinical Trial Results
“We have ongoing discussions with different partners that have shown interest into this compound … we have an event in Boston where we share with other prospects (the) best results in order to find a way to license this compound,” said Sirona Biochem Chief Scientific Officer Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy.
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM) is looking forward to securing a licensing deal after a clinical trial for its novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326 showed exceptional results, according to Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, the company’s chief scientific officer.
“We have ongoing discussions with different partners that have shown interest in this compound … we have an event in Boston where we (will) share with other prospects (the) best results in order to find a way to license this compound,” Deliencourt-Godefroy said.
The clinical trial was conducted among 20 volunteers who used the compound in cream form two times a day for three months.
“(The trial) led to amazing results and improved the skin radiance by 25 percent, a decrease of the overall facial sagging by 14 percent, a very strong decrease of both inflammation and oxidation by 54 percent and an increased density of the skin by 37 percent,” said the company executive.
She explained that oxidation in the skin leads to chronic inflammation, which is a major contributor in skin aging. “By reducing the inflammation, we solve part of the dysfunction that occurs within the cells that leads also to a decrease of the skin density. So we can solve all the issues of skin aging.”
Watch the full interview with Sirona Biochem Chief Scientific Officer Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Sirona Biochem in order to help investors learn more about the company. Sirona Biochem is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Sirona Biochem and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
