SilverCrest Reports Results of 2024 AGM

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 12, 2024 .

SilverCrest Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

A total of 88,115,662 votes were represented at the AGM amounting to 59.84% of the issued common shares as of the record date.

Shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors at eight and re-elected the following directors pursuant to a vote by show of hands. The following is the tabulation of proxy votes in the election of the eight directors:

Directors

Votes in Favour

% in Favor

Pierre Beaudoin

63,041,074

99.72 %

Laura Diaz

62,931,155

99.54 %

N. Eric Fier

62,836,857

99.40 %

Anna Ladd-Kruger

61,735,236

97.65 %

Ani Markova

62,001,655

98.07 %

Hannes P. Portmann

62,915,033

99.52 %

Graham C. Thody

62,914,214

99.52 %

John H. Wright

61,596,559

97.43 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of the Company pursuant to a vote by show of hands, with tabulation of proxy votes resulting in 87,359,925 (99.14%) voting in favour.

A non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated April 18, 2024 was approved pursuant to a vote by show of hands, with tabulation of proxy votes resulting in 62,008,866 (98.09%) voting in favour.

The Company's rolling percentage Equity Share Unit Plan was reconfirmed and approved pursuant to a vote by show of hands, with tabulation of proxy votes resulting in 56,849,799 (89.93%) voting in favour.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC , with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering, and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico . The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-reports-results-of-2024-agm-302171527.html

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/13/c7724.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial and Operational Flexibility Continue to Drive Strong Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 2024 exploration program at the San Dimas SilverGold Mine located in Durango State, Mexico. The drill program was designed to test new silver and gold mineral targets, add Mineral Resources, and convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves.

"We are very pleased with the positive exploration results that we continue to achieve at San Dimas in 2024," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has continued to highlight San Dimas' 71,867 hectare prospectivity through the intersection of significant gold and silver mineralization. Drilling to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources at Perez, Santa Regina and Elia has, in multiple cases, returned better than expected results. Resource expansion drilling has confirmed the Perez vein remains open to the east and west, the Sinaloa mineralized system is open down-dip, and the Santa Teresa mineralization is open for approximately one kilometre to the west."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Globe made of silver metal showing North America and South America.

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the silver price outlook, the company's management team and whether its assets are in one of the top silver-producing countries.

Location can be key, and knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors made sound decisions. For example, high silver production in a particular nation might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

So which country produces the most silver? In 2023, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to increased output out of Mexico as well as Chile, where new silver mines have come online or are ramping up output.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Marcus, silver bars.

Chris Marcus: Can the Silver Price Hit US$50 in 2024?

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of "The Big Silver Short," broke down silver's rise above US$30 per ounce, outlining the wide array of factors that are driving the metal right now.

He said that silver has followed gold, which started to move around mid-February and early March, spurred on by expectations that the US Federal Reserve was going to cut interest rates. It still has not done so.

"It's been interesting that you would see gold start rallying then, and then silver follow," said Marcus. "I wonder if there's some degree to which, when you have forces like the US debt and the deficits, and the Fed's balance sheet growing over time ... eventually there's going to be some times where you see (gold and silver) start to move."

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals Awarded Exploration Co-Funding Grant for Arunta Project

NT Geological Survey co-funding grant to support geophysical ground survey along strike from the Home of Bullion deposit

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been successful in its application for co-funding in Round 17 of the Northern Territory (NT) Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations Program (GDCP), part of the NT Government’s ‘Resourcing the Territory’ initiative. This is a competitive grants program administered by the Northern Territory Geological Survey (NTGS) to address geoscientific knowledge gaps, advance exploration activity and support the discovery and development of resources in the NT.

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Precious metal silver is often compared to gold, and is important in jewellery and as a safe haven.

Unlike gold, silver also has many industrial uses, including in the production of electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography, and, of course, silverware. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises, and this was one of the factors that helped the silver price break through the US$30 per ounce mark in May for the first time since 2013.

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Announces Updated PEA on Cerro Las Minitas: US$501M After-Tax NPV5%; 21% IRR; 48 Month Payback

Southern Silver Announces Updated PEA on Cerro Las Minitas: US$501M After-Tax NPV5%; 21% IRR; 48 Month Payback

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports results from its Preliminary Economic Assessment(' PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project ("CLM").

PEA Highlights (all figures in $US unless otherwise noted):

Keep reading...Show less

×