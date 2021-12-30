Precious Metals Investing News
TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV  SilverCrest Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that, as planned, the Company's Canadian subsidiary has completed the third scheduled drawdown of US$30 million on its previously announced US$120 million Project Financing Facility with an affiliate of RK Mine Finance . This drawdown takes the total amount of debt accessed to date to US$90 million . The additional funds will be used ...

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as planned, the Company's Canadian subsidiary has completed the third scheduled drawdown of US$30 million on its previously announced US$120 million Project Financing Facility ("Credit Facility") with an affiliate of RK Mine Finance (see news release dated January 4, 2021 ). This drawdown takes the total amount of debt accessed to date to US$90 million . The additional funds will be used towards the continued construction of the Company's Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico with a targeted completion in Q2, 2022.

To limit risk and enhance flexibility, SilverCrest has now drawn down 75% of the Credit Facility, in-line with the agreed drawdown schedule. By completing this drawdown, the remaining US$30 million will remain available to the Company through August 31, 2022 , during the planned H2, 2022 production ramp-up of Las Chispas. Project construction remains on time and in line with the previously disclosed capital cost estimate of US$137.7 million (see news release dated February 2, 2021 ). The Company still anticipates reaching the previously disclosed 80% of construction completed by the end of 2021 with full power available to facilities by Q2, 2022. To date, there have been no delays to construction as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As at December 30, 2021 , the Company has cash and cash equivalent of approximately US$178 million and US$30 million remaining under its Credit Facility.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Startup of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's construction and exploration programs at the Las Chispas Project and the start up of production at the Las Chispas Mine by mid-2022. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

The Silver Edge to Inflation Hedging

There are bright sides to the dark cloud of inflation, and for some investors one of them may be silver.

Silver is generally seen as gold’s sister metal — not as valuable, and not nearly as ubiquitous in terms of demand, but that doesn’t mean it should be counted out of a diverse portfolio.

Because of its precious metal status, silver can be a decent hedge against inflation as its worth is derived differently from paper currencies. Unlike paper currencies, silver cannot be printed, and has a limited supply. When the US dollar weakens (either because of increased money supply or inflation), the silver price tends to rise.

Fresnillo and MAG Silver Provide Juanicipio Commissioning Update

Fresnillo plc (" Fresnillo ") and MAG Silver Corp. (" MAG Silver ") today provide a commissioning update on the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo and MAG Silver, respectively).

The Juanicipio Project team delivered the Project for plant commissioning on schedule despite the recent changes to labour contracting legislation and having successfully mitigated most COVID-19 related issues over the past two years, a testament to the dedication of the operational and development teams on the ground.

However, the ‘Comisión Federal de Electricidad' (" CFE "), the state-owned electrical company, has just notified Fresnillo, the Juanicipio Project operator, that approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid cannot yet be granted and the mill commissioning timeline will therefore be extended by approximately six months. This is directly related to knock-on effects of the pandemic on the CFE's operations, predominantly related to a lack of CFE staff which limits its ability to oversee three key tasks to: review the existing installation; supervise physical connection to the active power grid; and approve required blackout prevention devices.

As operator, Fresnillo will continue to engage closely with the CFE and ‘El Centro Nacional de Control de Energía' (" CENACE ") to do all that it can to expedite these necessary approvals. Although there remains uncertainty regarding the timing for connecting the Juanicipio Project to the power grid, the current estimate, which continues to be subject to potential COVID-19 related realities, is that full load commissioning activities will be approved sometime after the first week of May 2022.

Stoping and mineralized mine development at Juanicipio will continue. In order to minimize any potential adverse effect, Fresnillo will make available any unused plant capacity at its Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito operations to process mineralized material produced at Juanicipio during this period, and if possible matching commissioning and ramp up tonnages that were previously expected. The effect on cashflow generation from Juanicipio therefore will also be mitigated while CFE approvals are pending.

"As an industry, we continue to manage the ongoing impact of the pandemic and while frustrating for all concerned, we recognize this situation is beyond the control of all parties," said Octavio Alvidrez, Chief Executive of Fresnillo plc. "The health and safety of our people and all our partners remains our priority. We thank the CFE for their engagement and will continue to work closely with them to accelerate grid connection as quickly as we can. Meanwhile, we will continue to process mineralized development material by using any excess capacity available at the Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito plants, minimizing any impact on future cashflow generation."

"We are very fortunate to be able to process mineralized material from Juanicipio through the excess capacity available at the Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito plants, which should minimize the economic impact of the electrical connection timing," said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG Silver. "The Juanicipio Project team has managed through stringent COVID-19 protocols to make the process plant effectively ready for start-up. However, approvals for the electrical connection for the Project have been affected by governmental COVID-19 restrictions that have severely limited the CFE in carrying out their reviews and final sign-off. We look forward to the CFE resuming normal activities, so we can flip the switch on our plant!"

CMC Metals Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of Company Advisor

CMC Metals Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of Company Advisor

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, December 7th, 2021

Silver Dollar Updates Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Updates Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a total of 1,134 metres of core drilling has been completed through five holes at the La Joya silver project located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

1 ounce silver coin

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Uranium Was Unloved 2.5 Years Ago, Now Silver is in the Same Spot

Rick Rule: Uranium Was Unloved 2.5 Years Ago, Now Silver is in the Same Spot youtu.be

Veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule had his sights set on uranium years before 2021's takeoff, and now he sees a metal that's just as unloved as the energy fuel was back then.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rule, who is now proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he believes silver is currently in the same place uranium was not long ago.

"What I want to say to speculators is yes, there's more room to go in uranium, but the market's affinity for silver now is where the market's affinity was for uranium two and a half years ago," he said.

Best Silver Stocks on the TSX

Best Silver Stocks on the TSX

Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.

Silver rallied to a seven year high in early 2021, coming in at US$28.55 per ounce. The precious metal didn't perform as well in the second half of the year, but some TSX-listed silver stocks enjoyed share price gains.

As of December 15, the price of the white metal looked set to finish the year around the US$22 range. Heading into 2022, experts believe the outlook for silver remains positive on the back of factors like growing industrial demand, investor demand for hedges against inflation and a looming silver supply deficit.

With the silver price slipping throughout H2, only a few TSX-listed silver stocks experienced share price growth. The three companies below are the best silver stocks on the TSX with the biggest share price gains year-to-date, but it's worth noting that despite having strong silver components, they are not solely focused on silver.

