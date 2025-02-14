Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

SilverCrest Closes Arrangement with Coeur Mining

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur"), pursuant to which Coeur indirectly, among other things, acquired all of the issued and outstanding SilverCrest shares (the "SilverCrest Shares").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, SilverCrest shareholders were entitled to receive 1.6022 shares of Coeur common stock for each SilverCrest Share held (the "Consideration"). The SilverCrest Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American within two to three business days following the date hereof. SilverCrest will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions of Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

Further details of the Arrangement are set out in SilverCrest's management information circular dated as of January 8, 2025 (the "Circular") and related continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under SilverCrest's profile and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Shareholders are reminded to review the Circular in respect of the procedure for receiving the Consideration for their SilverCrest Shares. Registered shareholders (your SilverCrest Shares are held by you in physical form or you have a direct registration system advice) must complete, sign and return the letter of transmittal, along with their share certificate(s) or DRS advice(s), to Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary for the Arrangement. Non-registered shareholders (your SilverCrest Shares in a held with a broker, bank or other intermediary) should contact their intermediaries for instructions and assistance in receiving the Consideration for such SilverCrest Shares.

If any shareholder has questions, please contact Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 1-800-564-6253 ( North America toll free) or 1-514-982-7555 (outside North America ), or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. The words "potential", "expected" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to   the expected timing of delisting from stock exchanges and SilverCrest's application to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions of Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer   .

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the risk of changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices; the risks of mining activities; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the completion of the Arrangement. Expectations regarding business outlook, including changes in revenue, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow generation, strategies for the combined company's operations, gold and silver market conditions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and environmental matters are only forecasts regarding these matters.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the Circular and SilverCrest's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are filed with the SEC and on SEDAR+ and available from SilverCrest's website at www.silvercrestmetals.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents SilverCrest files with the SEC or on SEDAR+. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SilverCrest does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/14/c1840.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SilverCrest MetalsSIL:CASILVSilver Investing
SIL:CA,SILV
The Conversation (0)
SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial and Operational Flexibility Continue to Drive Strong Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar and metal.

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver-mining companies and juniors have seen support from a strong silver price in 2025. The white metal has gained steadily since the start of the year, rising 11.47 percent to breach the US$32 per ounce mark.

Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply and demand forces.

Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance and Announces Conference Call Details

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's consolidated 2025 production and cost guidance for the Company's four producing underground mines in Mexico, namely the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine. The Company will be holding a conference call with management at 8:30 a.m. (PT) on Thursday, February 20, 2025, to discuss First Majestic's 2024 financial results and 2025 production and cost guidance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance and Announces Conference Call Details

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's consolidated 2025 production and cost guidance for the Company's four producing underground mines in Mexico, namely the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine. The Company will be holding a conference call with management at 8:30 a.m. (PT) on Thursday, February 20, 2025, to discuss First Majestic's 2024 financial results and 2025 production and cost guidance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Metals Receives Court Approval for Arrangement with Coeur Mining

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted the final order in connection with the Company's plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur"), whereby Coeur will, among other things, indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding SilverCrest shares. Pursuant to the Arrangement, SilverCrest shareholders will receive 1.6022 shares of Coeur common stock for each SilverCrest common share held.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Metals Receives Court Approval for Arrangement with Coeur Mining

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted the final order in connection with the Company's plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur"), whereby Coeur will, among other things, indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding SilverCrest shares. Pursuant to the Arrangement, SilverCrest shareholders will receive 1.6022 shares of Coeur common stock for each SilverCrest common share held.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Coeur Mining, Inc.  (NYSE: CDE) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL) resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of SilverCrest Metals will be exchanged for 1.6022 newly issued shares of Coeur Mining.

As a result of closing conditions being met, SilverCrest Metals' shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on February 14, 2025 . The shares outstanding of Coeur Mining will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

gold investing

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Gold Investing

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

Rare Earth Investing

Trump Ties Ukraine Aid to US$500 Billion in Rare Earths

Platinum Investing

Gold vs. Platinum: Which is the True Metal of Love?

×