VANCOUVER, BC Jan. 27, 2022 CNW - Silvercorp Metals Inc. is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the TLP mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the TLP mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province China . From June 1 to December 31, 2021 43,573 metres from a total of 276 diamond drill holes, including 218 ...

SVM:CA,SVM