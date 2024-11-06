Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration: Advancing the “Red Mountain” Silver-Gold Rich VMS Deposit, SEDEX Targets in Alaska


Silver47 Exploration (TSXV:AGA) is a compelling investment story, well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for silver, gold, copper, zinc, antimony, tin and graphite driven by its vast industrial applications and investment potential. The company wholly owns a diverse portfolio of silver-polymetallic projects across North America, including Red Mountain VMS (Alaska), Adams Plateau (British Columbia) and Michelle (Yukon).

Focused on rapid resource growth and new discoveries, Silver47 is backed by an experienced technical and management team that brings decades of successful experience in mineral exploration. Silver47 has outlined aggressive drill programs to rapidly advance its projects toward development.

Resource zones of Silver47 Exploration's Red Mountain project

The Red Mountain VMS project is Silver47's flagship asset located about 100 kilometers south of Fairbanks, Alaska. Red Mountain is a polymetallic VMS deposit, rich in silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead. Red Mountain holds an NI 43-101 inferred resource of 15.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 7 percent zinc equivalent, or 168.6 Moz of silver equivalent at a grade of 335.7 grams per ton (g/t) silver equivalent. The project is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction on state managed lands with reasonable access to infrastructure.

Company Highlights

  • Silver47 Exploration wholly owns a diverse portfolio of silver-polymetallic projects across North America, including Red Mountain VMS (Alaska), Adams Plateau (British Columbia) and Michelle (Yukon).
  • In 2022, Silver47 made a significant new silver discovery at the Michelle project with 7.68m of 1,577 g/t Ag, 45 percent Pb, 4 percent Zn within 15m of 907 g/t Ag, 26 percent Pb, 2.7 percent Zn at the Silver Matt Target, Michelle Project.
  • The Red Mountain VMS project currently holds an inferred resource of 168.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, with the “Exploration Target” of 500 to 900 Moz silver equivalent through further exploration.
  • The Company’s focus on rapid resource growth and new discoveries for silver, copper, and gold is supported by an extensive number of targets identified across its properties.
  • Silver47 is poised to capitalize on increasing global demand for silver, driven by its critical role in industrial applications including solar, Ai and AgZn, AgC batteries and investments.
  • A projected silver supply deficit of 240 Moz further strengthens the market outlook.
  • Backed by an experienced technical and management team, and led by seasoned geologist and company builder Gary R. Thompson, the team brings decades of successful experience in mineral exploration.
  • Aggressive drill programs are planned to rapidly advance its projects toward development.

This Silver47 Exploration profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Silver47 Exploration (TSXV:AGA) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:agazinc investingsilver investingSilver Investing
AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Appointment of Dr Jason Berton as Non-Executive Chairman

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining executive, Dr Jason Berton, as the Company’s Non-Executive Chairman. Dr Berton’s appointment follows the recent retirement of Mr Robert Duffin from the Board1.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Tiger Announces PFS With NPV of US$222M for the Stockwork Zone of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Tiger Announces PFS With NPV of US$222M for the Stockwork Zone of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a Preliminary Feasibility Study(" PFS") for its 100% owned, silver-gold El Tigre Project (the "Project" or "El Tigre") located in Sonora, Mexico. The PFS is focused on the conventional open pit mining economics of the Stockwork Mineralization Zone defined in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (Figure 1). The updated MRE also contains an Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource that Silver Tiger plans to study in a Preliminary Economic Assessment in H1-2025.

Highlights of the PFS are as follows (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated):

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

New targets identified at Browns Reef, the commencement of drilling, and co-funding grant awarded for IP survey at Arunta

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Andean Silver

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

Latest results to underpin the Resource update proposed for next quarter

Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce further spectacular drilling results which will form part of the next Resource update at its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile.

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (“Locksley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade antimony grades up to 46% Sb from the recent rock chip sampling program. Eighteen (18) rock chips returned grades in excess of 1.4% Sb with eight (8) returning grades over 17% Sb. Since mid-2023, Locksley Resources has completed four surface sampling programs, mainly focused on detecting rare earth minerals at the Mojave Project, CA, located 45 minutes from Las Vegas. The most recent surface sampling program focused on the Desert Antimony Mine and potential for high-grade antimony mineralisation to be present along strike of the historically mined mineralised structures in an east-west and north-south direction. The sampling program revealed polymetallic mineralisation along strike of the mineralised structures suggesting a zoned reduced intrusive related system (RIRS).

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar chart going up.

5 Silver Stocks With Dividends (Updated 2024)

Silver is a notoriously volatile metal capable of wide price swings in either direction.

However, the metal is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.

Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

gold investing

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

resource investing

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

rare earth investing

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

copper investing

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

cleantech investing

Completion of Capital Raising

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

×