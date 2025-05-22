Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

As a result of this graduation to Tier 1 status, the securities of Silver47, previously subject to the escrow provisions of Tier 2 issuers, will now be governed by the release provisions of Tier 1 issuers, with the securities being released over an 18-month period. The following securities will be immediately releasable: 3,952,748 common shares, 462,500 options, and 131,250 restricted share units and/or any common shares after the exercise of such convertible securities. The remaining escrowed securities will be ‎releasable as follows: 3,952,763 common shares, 462,500 options, and 131,2500 restricted share units will be releasable on November 14, 2025, which is 12 months from listing (and/or any common shares after the exercise of such convertible securities); and 3,952,764 common shares, 462,500 options, and 131,250 restricted share units will be releasable on May 14, 2026, which is 18 months from listing (and/or any common shares after the exercise of such convertible securities).

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company that wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US. These projects include the Red Mountain Project in southcentral Alaska, a silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-antimony-gallium VMS-SEDEX project. The Red Mountain Project hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6 million tonnes at 7% ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq, totaling 168.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, as reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 2, 2023. The Company also owns the Adams Plateau Project in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project, and the Michelle Project in the Yukon Territory, a silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX project. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Common Shares are traded on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd.".

Follow us on social media for the latest updates:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson
Director and CEO
gthompson@silver47.ca

For investor relations
Meredith Eades
info@silver47.ca
778.835.2547

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: trading as a Tier 1 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange and release from escrow of escrowed shares; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; and the Company's plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability to close the Offering, including the time and sizing thereof, the insider participation in the Offering and receipt of required regulatory approvals; the use of proceeds not being as anticipated; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the additional risks identified in the Company's financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosures recently filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253159

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 ExplorationAGA:CCTSXV:AGABase Metals Investing
AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a premier high-grade US silver portfolio

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the fourth tranche of $1,800,000 through the issuance of 3,600,000 (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of (i) 18,538,400 Units and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million under the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Closing of Third Tranche and Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement from $8 Million to $11 Million

Silver47 Announces Closing of Third Tranche and Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement from $8 Million to $11 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $8 million to $11 million (the "Upsize"). The Company also intends to complete the third tranche (the "Third Tranche") of the Private Placement on March 21, 2025. The closing of the Third Tranche, along with the Upsize, will be completed as part of the same financing, as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025.

Pursuant to the Third Tranche, the Company will issue approximately 3,871,000 units at a price of $0.50 each, for gross proceeds of approximately $1,935,500. Completion of the Third Tranche will result in the Company having issued an aggregate of 14,938,400 units and 929,192 flow-through units (at a price of $0.57 per flow-through unit) for aggregate proceeds under the Private Placement of $7,998,839.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025). Pursuant to the closing of the Additional Tranche, the Company issued 4,155,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,077,500. The Company anticipates completing the balance of the Private Placement on or around March 19, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2025, its shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol AAGAF. This milestone marks a key step in the Company's growth strategy and enhances its visibility to U.S. investors.

The quotation on the OTCQB® is a significant development for Silver47, as it broadens the Company's investor base and increases access to the U.S. market. With a focus on precious and base metals exploration, at its flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, the quotation will facilitate Silver47's continued growth and further support its upcoming exploration and development activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (FSE: QP2) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") in the Company's news releases of February 19 and 24, 2025. Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued (i) 6,912,400 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each; and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,985,839. In addition, the balance of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 12, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States."

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to C$2,400,000 for drilling and exploration programs on the Company's Peruvian projects and for general working capital, all as further outlined below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCBB to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "GRLVF" on the OTC and will continue to trade under the symbol "ZNG" on the TSXV market.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility and credibility among U.S. investors. This uplisting reflects Group Eleven's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Related News

resource investing

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Lithium Investing

Rio Tinto Partners with Codelco to Develop Lithium Project in Chile

×