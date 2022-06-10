Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom: Well Hedged to Meet Future Demands
Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom said, “We see the future, and not only do we have that silver. We have the potential for copper and now we have gold as one of our assets.”
Silver Hammer Mining President & CEO Morgan Lekstromyoutu.be
As the demand for silver and copper continues to rise in support of the green economy, Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF) President Morgan Lekstrom spoke about how the company's current assets make it well hedged to meet future demands.
“I plan on keeping a pretty steady news flow coming out of all three of the projects," Lekstrom said. "At Silver Strand, we have the drills lined up, we have everything ready to go and we didn't waste any time. We'll start drilling that Silver Strand from the underground, and then we'll transition that to the surface. In Silverton, we'll plan drilling programs on there.”
The company obtained high-grade silver assay results from its early phase of exploration at the Eliza silver-gold project in Nevada. It also reported up to 1,290 grams per metric ton silver and 7.7 percent copper from its spring sampling program. Silver Hammer also recently purchased the strategic California mine patent claim, located within the Eliza project claim block. The patent covers an area of 4.6 acres and includes the past-producing California mine.
“There is something really interesting going on there. We're going to get down and look at how we're going to drill that in the very short, short term. We want to make sure we have a lot of very positive results coming out in the near future,” Lekstrom said about the Eliza project.
When asked about the company’s future plans, Lekstrom said, “We're trying to build a leading silver-mining company because we see the future, and not only do we have that silver. We have the potential for copper. Now we have gold as one of our assets. We're really well hedged to meet this demand in the future.
“We have that large exploration payoff potential. We have that ability to run the concurrent process and I know the right people to pull on. We aren't looking at it from all different facets; we call it a triple-pronged approach.”
Silver Hammer Mining is cashed up after it announced an up to approximately C$3 million private placement led by Echelon Wealth Partners. The company has drill permits in place with three low-risk, high-potential projects in tier one jurisdictions. “There's the exponential growth potential for our company. And I want to unlock that this year.”
Watch the full interview of Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Hammer Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Hammer Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Hammer Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
