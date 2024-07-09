Silver Crown Royalties: Creating the World’s Premier Silver-only Royalty Company

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Silver Crown Royalties
Investor Insight
Silver prices breached $30/oz in the second half of May 2024 as investor demand drove prices to their highest in more than a decade. Strong imports and low stocks in China reflect robust solar industry demand, which is expected to maintain momentum in China and elsewhere as economies ramp up their clean energy ambitions. With mine supply struggling to keep pace with demand, we believe further price appreciation is likely, making Silver Crown Royalties well-placed to leverage this positive silver market.
Overview
Silver Crown Royalties is a pre-IPO stage, revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as by-product credits. The company targets royalty originations on producing or near-producing assets in tier 1 jurisdictions. The company has two current sources of revenue (Gold Mountain and Pilar Gold) and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.
As a pure-play silver equity company, Silver Crown offers organic growth, exploration upside and dividend payments. The company’s business model includes acquiring a guaranteed amount of silver delivered as by-product from mining operations, paying a dividend to shareholders, and keeping all excess cash in silver bullion. “An investment in Silver Crown is a protection against currency devaluation,” says Peter Bures, founder, chairman and CEO of Silver Crown.
Diversification is a key strategy for the company, with the objective to grow its portfolio to more than 200 silver-only royalties that pay dividends, creating more value for shareholders.
Silver Crown is led by board members, founders and advisors with hundreds of years of collective experience in world renowned international brokerage, royalty, fund management and mining companies.
Company Highlights
- Silver Crown Royalties is a unique investment opportunity in the financial sector, focused on generating consistent and growing income sources through its expanding portfolio of silver mining royalty interests.
- Silver Crown is continuing to advance a number of royalty acquisition opportunities and progress towards its public listing in Q3 2024.
- Silver Crown offers shareholders both an economically and ecologically efficient investment. Since the silver that the company invests in is typically a byproduct of metal mining, it has no discernible mining cost or environmental impact.
- The company is looking all over the world for projects that have silver as a byproduct and aims to unlock the value of those operations for both its partners and shareholders.
Current Key Royalties
Gold Mountain Mining: In Q2 2023, Silver Crown Royalties entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Gold Mountain Mining (TSX:GMTN;OTC:GMTNF) on 90 percent of the aggregate gross proceeds of silver sold from the Elk Gold Mine. The Elk Gold Project is a past producing and newly permitted mine located approximately 57 km from Merritt, British Columbia. The claims and leases comprising the Elk Gold Project cover over 21,000 hectares.
Pilar Gold: On August 21, 2023, Silver Crown announced its entry into a definitive agreement providing for 90 percent of the silver sold as a result of the processing of ores extracted from Pilar Gold’s PGDM complex and related milling operations in Goias State, Brazil. Pilar Gold has a portfolio of operations in Brazil with an annual production of ~45,000 oz gold and medium term aspirations to reach 125,000 oz gold per annum. The company acquired its flagship PGDM operation in April 2021, which includes three underground mines, one open-pit project in the development stage, and a 4,500 tpd modern processing facility along with significant associated infrastructure. PGDM uses a "hub and spoke" strategy with satellite mines in the Goiás region, through which it plans to achieve aggressive production growth over the near term.
Tucano Gold: On January 18, 2024, Silver Crown announced its entry into a royalty purchase agreement with Tucano Gold, whereby Tucano Gold will deliver 90 percent of the payable silver produced, but no less than the cash equivalent of 7,000 oz annually from the Mina Tucano project. Assuming the closing of the transaction, minimum silver equivalent deliveries start on January 1, 2025, and continue for up to 10 years. Mina Tucano is an open-pit gold mining operation, fully equipped with a modern 10,000 tpd gold plant and sizable resources. Up until 2020, it was producing more than 120,000 oz gold per annum at grades of 1.2 to 1.4 grams per ton.
Management Team
Peter Bures – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bures is a geological and mineral engineer with more than 25 years of mining and metals capital market expertise. Recent experience includes CEO at C2C Gold, co-founder and chief business development officer at Star Royalties, director of global mining sales at BMO Capital Markets (New York), and portfolio management at Sentry Investments, where he co-managed several top-ranked funds. He also held various equity research roles, including VP analyst at Canaccord Genuity, HSBC (New York and Toronto), and Orion Securities. Bures began his career as a mining engineer at Placer Dome and is a graduate of BASc Geo. Eng. at the University of Toronto.
Hassnain Raza – Chief Financial Officer
Hassnain Raza is a CPA with more than 20 years of financial experience in Canada, the USA, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, serving both public and private sector clients. Raza is the founding partner of a boutique consulting firm specializing in CFO advisory services to start-ups and SMEs. Previously held senior management and leadership roles at Namaste Technologies and Senior Manager at KPMG. He is the founder and patron of Allama Iqbal Model School in Pakistan, providing free education (kindergarten to grade 10).
Patrick Sullivan – Corporate Secretary
Patrick Sullivan is a mining, M&A, and securities lawyer at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. With over a decade of experience in the mining sector, he has advised a wide range of clients in connection with joint ventures, options, mineral property acquisition, royalty and streaming agreements, and mineral tenure issues. Sullivan has acted on several of the most significant mining transactions in Canada, including South32 Limited’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona Mining, Washington Companies’ $1.2 billion acquisition of Dominion Diamond, and Hudbay Minerals’ $555 million acquisition of Augusta Resource Corporation.
Wray Carvelas – Technical Advisor
Wray Carvelas provided 25 years of visionary leadership, developing and implementing ambitious strategic plans. Carelas is the founder and CEO of Ascencia Group, providing strategic and executive leadership development to the mining industry. He is also a director at Heritage Mining. Carvelas’ previous experience includes senior positions at DRA Global responsible for business growth and development in North and South America, as well as KBR, ELB, and De Beers managing development, production and metallurgical (R&D and capital management).
Frank Balint – Technical Advisor
Frank Balint is a seasoned mining executive with over 35 years of broad-ranging experience in the mining industry. He has been involved in all aspects of the mining life cycle and possesses strong technical skills backed up by solid financial experience that have resulted in a strong exploration and acquisition track record. Previously a senior member of the executive team at Inmet for nearly 20 years, he was crucial in executing corporate strategy that saw Inmet grow its market cap to over $5 billion. He was the former director of Wolfden Resources, which was sold to Zinifex for $363 million. Balint is a licensed professional geologist in Ontario, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories.
Diversifying with Precious Metals: Top Strategies for Silver Investment
Like gold, silver is considered a safe haven for investors and has long been viewed as a hedge against inflation. In addition to its precious metal status, silver has numerous industrial applications, making it an attractive investment target.
Investing in silver offers a plethora of advantages, including portfolio diversification and protection against inflation. Silver's industrial demand, stemming from its exceptional conductivity and utility in various sectors, bolsters its value beyond mere ornamentation. Moreover, its relative affordability compared to gold makes it accessible to a broader range of investors.
Ways to invest in silver
For both long-term and short-term investors, investing in silver can offer several advantages. When currency values decrease, the value of silver often increases. It can also diversify investment portfolios, providing a balance against stocks and bonds, which might perform poorly under certain economic conditions.
Silver has a wide range of industrial applications, including in electronics, solar panels and medical devices. This industrial demand can drive the price up, adding to its investment appeal. Demand also fluctuates based on technological advancements and changes in manufacturing processes.
Investors looking at this precious metal will benefit from a deeper understanding of the different avenues for investing in silver and the pros and cons of each option.
Mining stocks
While silver itself is a valuable commodity, silver mining stocks offer a different avenue for potential growth. One of the main benefits of investing in silver mining companies is the leverage they can offer. As the price of silver increases, mining companies can potentially see a significant rise in profits, which may be reflected in the stock price. Additionally, mining stocks often come with the possibility of dividend payments, providing an income stream for investors.
However, there are also risks to consider. Mining companies are subject to operational risks, such as the cost of operations and potential disruptions. Moreover, their performance is not only tied to the price of silver but also to the success of their individual operations and management decisions. Market volatility can also affect mining stocks, making them a potentially riskier investment compared to holding physical silver.
For those interested in exploring silver mining stocks, companies like Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are notable examples. These companies have established operations and a history in the market. It's important to conduct thorough research and consider the stability and growth potential of any company before investing.
Silver coins and bars
Silver is generally more affordable than gold, making it accessible to a wider range of investors, including those who are just starting out. Tangible assets like bullion, coins and bars can be particularly appealing in times of economic uncertainty or market volatility. Unlike financial instruments, physical silver doesn't depend on another party's solvency, and can be bought and sold privately.
However, tangible silver requires secure storage, which can be costly. Insurance also adds to the investment's overall cost. The sale of such silver is often subject to capital gains tax, and the tax treatment can be less favorable compared to other investment vehicles. In some jurisdictions, silver is taxed at higher rates.
Investors should be aware that selling large quantities of physical silver can be challenging and time consuming. Finding a buyer at the desired price may take time, and this investment requires active management from storage to selling. Coins, like the American Silver Eagle or Canadian Maple Leaf, are recognized worldwide, enhancing their liquidity.
ETFs and mutual funds
Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a gleaming prospect for those looking to diversify their portfolio with precious metals. Silver ETFs offer a convenient way to gain exposure to the silver market without the need to physically hold the metal. The Motley Fool recommends considering ETFs that provide exposure to a broad array of silver companies.
The iShares Silver Trust (ARCA:SLV), Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA:SIL) and Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (ARCA:SILJ) are names to consider.
One of the main advantages of silver ETFs is the ease of trade. Unlike physical silver, ETFs can be bought and sold like stocks on major exchanges, providing liquidity and flexibility.
Royalties and streaming companies
Royalty companies provide upfront capital to mining companies in exchange for a percentage of the revenue generated from the mine. Streaming companies, on the other hand, receive physical silver at a predetermined price, providing a steady supply and a hedge against silver price volatility.
One of the main advantages is risk reduction. Unlike traditional mining companies, royalty and streaming companies are not directly exposed to the operational challenges of mining. This translates to lower operational costs and reduced risks such as labor disputes or geopolitical complications. Companies like Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metal (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) have established themselves as leading players in the industry, offering investors stability and exposure to multiple mining operations.
Silver Crown Royalties has positioned itself as a notable player in the silver investment landscape. As a revenue-generating, silver-only royalty company, Silver Crown Royalties has demonstrated strategic growth initiatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.
“We're the only company that is a pure silver proxy that's an equity vehicle. So unlike investing in silver metals, because we have organic growth, we have exploration upside, we have all the things that a company would have. We also aim to pay a dividend. There's no other vehicle out there that has that,” Peter Bures, founder, chairman and CEO of Silver Crown Royalties said of his company’s value proposition.
Founded by industry veterans, Silver Crown Royalties is a pre-IPO stage company, focusing on silver as byproduct credits. The company's recent amalgamation agreement and upsizing of its royalty in the Elk Gold Mine underscore its commitment to expanding its portfolio and enhancing its revenue streams.
Investor takeaway
Investing in silver can be a wise decision for those looking to diversify their portfolio and protect against economic uncertainties. With various avenues available, from physical silver to silver streaming companies, investors have the flexibility to choose the path that best aligns with their investment strategy and risk tolerance.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Silver Crown Royalties. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Crown Royaltiesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Crown Royaltiesis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Crown Royalties and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Sorby Hills Project FEED Study
Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Front-End Engineering & Design (“FEED”) Study for its 75% owned Sorby Hills Lead-Silver- Zinc Project (“Sorby Hills” or “the Project”), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The FEED Study augments and enhances the Sorby Hills Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) released by the Company in January 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Project updates (excluding any change in macroeconomic assumptions) have delivered an increase of +A$73M Net Cash Flow and +A$41M NPV8 compared to the DFS.
Key Base Case Project Metrics include upfront Capital Expenditure of A$264M, average C1 Cost of US$ 0.36/lb payable Lead (including silver credits), pre-tax NPV8 of A$411M, pre-tax IRR of 37%, and average annual EBITDA of A$126M.
Importantly, the net change to pre-production Capital Expenditure is limited and project pre- tax cash flows over the initial 5 years of production have improved by +A$150M providing a stronger profile to support debt financing.
Assuming current spot pricing1 for Lead, Silver, Exchange Rate and current Benchmark Lead Treatment and Silver Refining Charges results in an NPV8 of A$596M, pre-tax IRR of 47% and average annual EBITDA of A$160M.
Key Project updates include:
- Updated post FEED pricing for the Process Plant EPC Contract provided by GR Engineering Service (“GRES”).
- Updated mining schedule bringing forward mining of the high-grade Norton Deposit.
- Updated metal recovery and concentrate grades for the Norton Deposit based on new metallurgical testwork on core recovered during the Phase VII drilling program.
- Updated pricing for the Mining and Earthworks Contracts provided on a bundled basis and based on the optimised site layout and mining schedule.
- Updated tailings strategy with above-ground tailings disposal being employed for the Life of Mine as opposed to in-pit deposition previously adopted in the DFS.
Boab Managing Director and CEO, Simon Noon, stated:
“Following the DFS, we identified clear opportunities to optimise and de-risk the Project both technically and economically. Over the past year, we have pursued these opportunities in conjunction with completing Front End Engineering & Design on our Process Plant with GRES.
We are pleased to present the results of our work during this period in the form of this FEED Study. We now look forward to accelerating our engagement with financiers and further advancing Sorby Hills toward a Final Investment Decision.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Boab Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Expert Calls for US$50 Silver, Paladin Offers C$1.14 Billion for Fission
Strength in the US dollar briefly pushed the gold price below US$2,300 per ounce midway through the week, but the yellow metal soon bounced back, finishing Friday (June 28) at the US$2,325 level.
The latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data came out that day, and it shows that in May core PCE was up 0.1 percent month-on-month and 2.6 percent year-on-year — in line with expectations.
PCE is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, and can help shed light on its interest rate plans.
“The lack of surprise in today’s PCE number is a relief and will be welcomed by the Fed,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told CNBC after the new numbers were released.
Even so, the Fed's path forward isn't yet clear. "A further deceleration in inflation, ideally coupled with additional evidence of labor market softening, will be necessary to pave the way for a first rate cut in September," she added.
Currently CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows about a 58 percent likelihood of a cut in September.
Silver continued to trade below US$30 per ounce this week, although some experts believe the white metal has much further to go. The Investing News Network recently heard from Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management, who explained that it could move quickly to US$50 once market participants realize how large the divide between supply and demand really is.
Here's how he explained it:
"My point is once investors see the huge deficit, they see truly the huge deficit in silver, silver will go to US$50 just like that — just in a heartbeat. So I hope while you're enjoying the summer you don't miss one of the greatest runs of silver" — Chen Lin, Lin Asset Management
Bullet briefing — Victoria Gold shares drop, Paladin to buy Fission
Heap leach pad fails at Eagle gold mine
Shares of Victoria Gold (TSX:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) fell over 80 percent this week after a heap leach pad failure and landslide at its Eagle gold mine in Canada's Yukon. No injuries were reported at the site, but Trevor Ellis, mayor of the nearby Mayo community, described the situation as "catastrophic" in an interview with CBC.
The company has suspended operations at Eagle as it works to assess the situation, but questions are unsurprisingly being raised about the mine's future, and about how the incident may impact Yukon's mining sector.
Paladin Energy to acquire Fission Uranium
Australia's Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) revealed plans to acquire Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) in a deal valued at C$1.14 billion. Announced on Monday (June 24), the move will give Paladin ownership of Fission's Patterson Lake South project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a well-known uranium hotspot.
Paladin's main asset is its 75 percent owned Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia, where it recently restarted production. The company also has a portfolio of exploration and development assets in Canada and Namibia.
The companies are aiming to complete the transaction in the September quarter, although it remains to be seen whether it will be voted through. Some analysts have suggested that shareholders may want to see a better offer.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Thomson Project Sold for $200,000 Plus 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
Divestment of non-core asset will streamline Eastern Metals’ asset portfolio, enabling it to focus on exploration of its high-potential Cobar and Arunta projects
Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) for the sale of the Thomson Project in New South Wales to Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (ASX: LGM, “Legacy Minerals”) for $200,000 in cash and a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”).
- Eastern Metals has finalised a binding agreement to sell its Thomson Project in NSW to Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (ASX:LGM) for $200,000 in cash plus a 1.5% royalty.
- The cash sale allows Eastern Metals to focus its funds and human resources on the exploration of the Cobar and Arunta Projects.
- Approvals process is underway to drill newly identified high-priority targets at the Cobar Project in NSW, with work programs also progressing at the Arunta Project in the NT following the recent award of a co-funding grant from the NTGS1.
The sale will streamline Eastern Metals’ asset portfolio, enabling the Company to focus its funds and resources on the high-potential, advanced base metals Cobar Project in New South Wales and Arunta Project in the Northern Territory.
Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “The sale of the Thomson Project to Legacy Minerals represents a great outcome for Eastern Metals, providing the Company with an all- cash consideration of $200,000 plus a 1.5% NSR, while enabling us to prioritise our efforts on the more advanced assets within our portfolio.
“The prioritisation of time and funds is vital for successful exploration companies. With our prospective portfolio of tenements, we are constantly evaluating which projects have the best potential for exploration success and shareholder growth. In the near future, this includes continuing to progress Browns Reef and Home of Bullion through target generation and drilling. We wish Legacy Minerals all the best with the acquisition, which represents a complementary land position to their existing projects in NSW where they are actively exploring on a number of fronts.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Presentation Gold Coast Investment Showcase
Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that its Chief Executive Officer, Ley Kingdom, will be presenting at Vertical Events’ Gold Coast Investment Showcase on Thursday 20 June 2024 at 11:30am AEST.
Investors can register to watch a livestream of the conference at: https://www.goldcoastinvestmentshowcase.com.au/livestreamingregistration
A copy of the conference presentation is provided below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
