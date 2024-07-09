Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties: Creating the World’s Premier Silver-only Royalty Company


Silver Crown Royalties is a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company offering shareholders an economically and ecologically efficient investment. The company has two current sources of revenue (Gold Mountain and Pilar Gold) and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

As a pure-play silver equity company, Silver Crown offers organic growth, exploration upside and dividend payments using a business model that includes acquiring a guaranteed amount of silver delivered as by-product from mining operations, paying a dividend to shareholders, and keeping all excess cash in silver bullion.

“An investment in Silver Crown is a protection against currency devaluation,” says Peter Bures, founder, chairman and CEO of Silver Crown.

Silver Crown Royalties business model

Silver Crown is led by board members, founders and advisors with hundreds of years of collective experience in world renowned international brokerage, royalty, fund management and mining companies.

Company Highlights

  • Silver Crown Royalties is a unique investment opportunity in the financial sector, focused on generating consistent and growing income sources through its expanding portfolio of silver mining royalty interests.
  • Silver Crown is continuing to advance a number of royalty acquisition opportunities and progress towards its public listing in Q3 2024.
  • Silver Crown offers shareholders both an economically and ecologically efficient investment. Since the silver that the company invests in is typically a byproduct of metal mining, it has no discernible mining cost or environmental impact.
  • The company is looking all over the world for projects that have silver as a byproduct and aims to unlock the value of those operations for both its partners and shareholders.

This Silver Crown Royalties profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Silver Crown Royalties to receive an Investor Presentation

silver crown royaltiessilver investingSilver Investing
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Miner holding silver.

Diversifying with Precious Metals: Top Strategies for Silver Investment

Like gold, silver is considered a safe haven for investors and has long been viewed as a hedge against inflation. In addition to its precious metal status, silver has numerous industrial applications, making it an attractive investment target.

Investing in silver offers a plethora of advantages, including portfolio diversification and protection against inflation. Silver's industrial demand, stemming from its exceptional conductivity and utility in various sectors, bolsters its value beyond mere ornamentation. Moreover, its relative affordability compared to gold makes it accessible to a broader range of investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals

Sorby Hills Project FEED Study

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Front-End Engineering & Design (“FEED”) Study for its 75% owned Sorby Hills Lead-Silver- Zinc Project (“Sorby Hills” or “the Project”), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The FEED Study augments and enhances the Sorby Hills Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) released by the Company in January 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands shaking with Paladin Energy and Fission Uranium logos.

Top Stories This Week: Expert Calls for US$50 Silver, Paladin Offers C$1.14 Billion for Fission

Strength in the US dollar briefly pushed the gold price below US$2,300 per ounce midway through the week, but the yellow metal soon bounced back, finishing Friday (June 28) at the US$2,325 level.

The latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data came out that day, and it shows that in May core PCE was up 0.1 percent month-on-month and 2.6 percent year-on-year — in line with expectations.

PCE is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, and can help shed light on its interest rate plans.

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Thomson Project Sold for $200,000 Plus 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty

Divestment of non-core asset will streamline Eastern Metals’ asset portfolio, enabling it to focus on exploration of its high-potential Cobar and Arunta projects

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) for the sale of the Thomson Project in New South Wales to Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (ASX: LGM, “Legacy Minerals”) for $200,000 in cash and a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”).

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Investor Presentation Gold Coast Investment Showcase

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that its Chief Executive Officer, Ley Kingdom, will be presenting at Vertical Events’ Gold Coast Investment Showcase on Thursday 20 June 2024 at 11:30am AEST.

Latest Press Releases

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

×