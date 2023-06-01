Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Silo Wellness CEO Sees Market Traction for Psychedelic Healing
“It's an opportunity for people to get outside their normal mindset, their normal setting, to really focus on themselves as opposed to going through the daily grind,” said Silo Wellness CEO and founder Mike Arnold.
If recent social media and news trends are any indication, psychedelics-based healing may increasingly be getting into mainstream consciousness, according to Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,OTCQB:SILFF) CEO and Founder Mike Arnold.
“If you just look at the conversations out in public or on social media, and compare that to news articles about this particular space, about psychedelic healing, you'll see an exponential increase since 2018. And you have more and more people being exposed, which means more and more people are feeling something they haven't felt for a really long time, or maybe ever,” Arnold said.
Silo Wellness offers luxury psychedelic retreats in Jamaica. These retreats are supervised by healthcare practitioners — including a doctorate of nursing and a pharmacologist — who are involved in the process from the beginning of a participant’s journey, Arnold explained.
“There's a high demand for people to change direction in their lives. People want to feel different. We call it happiness,” he said.
Watch the full interview above with Mike Arnold, founder and CEO of Silo Wellness.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,OTCQB:SILFF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silo Wellness in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silo Wellness is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silo Wellness and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
