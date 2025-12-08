The Conversation (0)
December 08, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au
19 June
Brightstar Resources
24 November
Annual General Meeting Presentation
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence... Keep Reading...
20 November
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and option scheme of arrangement (Option Scheme, together the Schemes) under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act... Keep Reading...
19 November
AUN: Court Approves Schemes
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Court Approves SchemesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 November
Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November
BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
53m
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 22, 2025, and November 14, 2025, the Company intends to extend the closing of a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement.The Company announced a... Keep Reading...
6h
iMetal Resources Announces Flow-Through Financing
iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company) announces that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 4,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $520,000, by way of non-brokered... Keep Reading...
22h
Trading Halt
07 December
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 December
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
