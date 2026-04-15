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April 15, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar
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INN Article Notification
08 January
Brightstar Resources
20 March
Funding Package Completed - Fully Funded for Production
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Funding Package Completed - Fully Funded for ProductionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 March
Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Excellent Drilling Results Continue at SandstoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 March
Investor Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 March
Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 March
Results of Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Results of Oversubscribed Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16m
Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 15, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held... Keep Reading...
10h
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR
Trading resumes in: Company: LaFleur Minerals Inc. CSE Symbol: LFLR All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 12:00 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
10h
LaFleur and Trafigura Enter into Term Sheet for C$30 Million Prepayment Facility and Gold Offtake Agreement
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has selected Trafigura Canada Limited or one of its affiliates ("Trafigura") to arrange and provide a prepayment financing facility of up to C$30 million (the... Keep Reading...
11h
THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies
The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime MinisterThe Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural ResourcesMr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure BankThe Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of... Keep Reading...
14h
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its... Keep Reading...
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