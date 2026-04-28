Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

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April 28, 2026
Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.
The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support of the Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") programme, the first of a series of ongoing workstreams progressing to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), indium (In) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility ("TSF").
Key points:
- Fourth batch of tailings core sample assay results (Table 1) received for twenty two Vibracore collar locations (WT-26-006, WT-26-024, WT-26-033, WT-26-035, WT-26-036, WT-26-037, WT-26-038, WT-26-039, WT-26-041, WT-26-042, WT-26-044, WT-26-045, WT-26-055, WT-26-056, WT-26-062, WT-26-063, WT-26-074, WT-26-075, WT-26-080, WT-26-088, WT-26-089 & WT-26-091) situated upon twelve east-west profiles (Figure 1).
- Assayed intersections reported for Batch 4 are taken from total tailings thicknesses varying between 3.0m to 16.7m (Table 2). The maximum vertical thickness of tailings (below ice and water) intersected across the TSF is 16.8m with an average vertical thickness of 8.7m.1, 2
- Samples comprise HQ core (63.5mm) diameter cylinders of tailings material through the vertical profile of the tailings, collected from the surface of the tailings (situated below ice and water cover) to the base of the tailings.
- Results continue to show good grade consistency across the vertical depth-profile and laterally between Vibracore hole collar locations, and support or exceed the 2025 preliminary assay results announced 31 July 2025 and the results announced 17 March 2026.1, 3
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer commented:
"These latest results continue to confirm continuity across the Winston Tailings Project tailings footprint, further strengthening our confidence in the project's scale and consistency. Ongoing work continues to add to our understanding of the asset, whilst reducing risk.
The growing dataset increasingly supports Winston's technical potential and reinforces our view that this is a highly attractive opportunity for the Company. We look forward to advancing the project further and updating shareholders on continued progress."
Table 1: Winston Tailings Vibracore Sample Assay Results Batch 4
Vibracore
Vertical Depth (m)
Au
Ag
Zn*
Cu
Co
Ga
In
Hole ID
From
To
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
(%)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
WT-26-006
1.77
3.27
0.345
8.23
1.395
0.1175
209.0
67.7
10.15
3.27
4.77
0.391
8.72
1.405
0.1235
232.0
69.0
9.65
4.77
6.27
0.363
9.28
1.670
0.1430
284.0
68.5
11.35
6.27
7.77
0.303
8.30
1.625
0.1410
230.0
72.3
11.75
7.77
8.27
0.287
8.8
1.635
0.1445
200
78.7
13.3
WT-26-024
3.27
4.77
0.559
7.78
1.135
0.108
168
63.2
7.42
4.77
5.68
0.479
9.07
0.915
0.0979
233
70
7.36
WT-26-033
1.77
3.27
0.98
11.95
0.901
0.161
257
88.2
9.17
3.27
4.77
0.501
11.85
0.801
0.105
318
87.5
7.92
4.77
6.27
0.468
14.65
1.625
0.1195
428
93.8
14.7
6.27
7.37
0.917
15.5
1.675
0.155
353
82
13.1
WT-26-035
1.77
3.27
0.602
13.05
1.7
0.136
315
101.5
14.2
3.27
4.77
0.611
13.5
0.979
0.1095
246
97.5
9.53
4.77
6.27
0.359
11.95
1.12
0.125
486
104
13.2
6.27
7.77
0.452
13.1
0.976
0.1055
369
103.5
10.7
7.77
9.27
0.586
14.85
1.155
0.1455
261
85.1
10.05
9.27
10.77
0.579
13.35
0.993
0.121
253
89.3
9.36
10.77
12.27
0.502
11.6
1.39
0.1065
223
80.4
11.1
12.27
13.77
0.519
12.05
1.305
0.11
217
87.6
10.65
13.77
14.17
0.5
12.05
1.385
0.1115
212
87.8
11.25
WT-26-036
4.1
5.6
0.393
9.13
1.31
0.11
303
92
11.45
5.6
7.1
0.551
9.44
0.842
0.1045
293
99.3
7.59
7.1
8.6
0.372
13.2
1.06
0.123
313
97.3
10.1
8.6
10.1
0.383
12.25
1.38
0.119
408
107
13.3
10.1
11.36
0.462
10.2
1.35
0.0944
323
113
11.15
WT-26-037
4.1
5.6
0.349
8.48
1.36
0.119
192.5
61.7
9.08
5.6
7.1
0.256
9.98
1.49
0.1265
291
89.7
13.05
7.1
8.6
0.3
10.45
1.68
0.1095
385
106
15.2
8.6
10.1
0.208
11.1
1.39
0.111
281
89.3
12.75
10.1
11.6
0.844
14.4
1.25
0.131
227
90.9
10.5
11.6
13.1
0.383
12.2
1.44
0.11
342
95.3
11.7
13.1
14.6
0.579
11.95
1.715
0.117
287
83.3
13.25
14.6
16.1
0.537
11.25
1.92
0.1315
252
85.5
14.8
16.1
17.6
0.596
11.45
1.36
0.1205
237
89.5
11.05
17.6
17.72
0.61
11.85
1.55
0.126
254
88.3
12
WT-26-038
4.1
5.6
0.247
7.08
1.325
0.109
165
51.8
7.24
5.6
7.1
0.386
8.78
0.993
0.1195
265
81
9.24
7.1
8.6
0.268
7.94
1.31
0.0918
328
92.8
12.5
8.6
10.1
0.32
12.55
2.05
0.167
455
120
18.6
10.1
11.6
0.721
14.2
1.3
0.1265
271
95.7
10.9
11.6
13.1
0.467
9.04
1.14
0.1025
246
76.7
9.49
WT-26-039
3.27
4.77
0.468
7.78
1.36
0.155
230
66.7
11.15
4.77
6.27
0.536
10.2
1.49
0.1285
291
80.9
11.85
6.27
7.77
0.366
7.52
0.831
0.086
221
78.5
7.33
7.77
9.27
0.565
10.9
0.802
0.128
313
81.9
7.18
9.27
10.77
0.486
10.4
0.979
0.113
280
78.7
8.32
10.77
12.27
0.448
11.3
1.385
0.122
380
86.1
10.75
12.27
13.77
0.581
11.25
0.915
0.1205
291
84.6
8.78
13.77
15.27
0.759
15
1.09
0.128
201
96.6
10.2
WT-26-041
4.1
5.6
0.15
7.31
0.905
0.0858
144.5
48.8
4.86
5.6
7.1
0.406
9.73
1.175
0.1355
286
90.8
11.3
7.1
8.6
0.52
12.3
1.58
0.1645
357
93.3
15.3
8.6
10.1
0.66
13.8
0.805
0.1155
258
81.8
7.96
10.1
11.6
0.641
14.85
0.802
0.1175
256
86.4
7.65
11.6
13.1
0.596
12.85
0.669
0.1055
298
79.4
7.09
13.1
14.6
0.491
11.65
0.755
0.1015
238
80.1
7.37
14.6
16.1
0.49
11.3
0.811
0.102
249
84
7.81
16.1
17.46
0.497
12.2
0.955
0.1075
276
84.2
9.61
WT-26-042
3.1
4.77
0.666
13.4
1.465
0.1565
310
82.2
12.9
4.77
6.27
0.41
9.47
1.13
0.1575
234
72.3
10.05
6.27
7.77
0.39
9.83
0.954
0.1615
212
79.9
9.66
7.77
9.27
0.715
15
0.777
0.113
250
82.1
6.98
9.27
10.6
0.474
14.9
0.542
0.105
198.5
76.3
6.06
WT-26-044
8.6
10.1
0.234
9.08
1.175
0.1225
240
78.2
11.65
10.1
11.6
0.316
8.51
0.982
0.0991
291
80.8
11.85
11.6
13.1
0.471
10.85
1.125
0.101
252
94.3
10.75
13.1
14.6
0.676
14.6
0.826
0.0999
349
85.2
7.53
14.6
16.1
0.569
12.6
0.857
0.0987
312
83.7
8.42
16.1
17.6
0.485
11
0.939
0.103
346
86.3
10.45
17.6
18.6
0.458
12.7
1.065
0.1215
384
101.5
12.35
WT-26-045
7.1
8.6
0.237
11
1.57
0.1615
275
108.5
14.75
8.6
10.1
0.371
8.64
1.285
0.11
298
80.8
10.45
10.1
11.6
0.526
10.9
1.17
0.1485
231
85
10.4
11.6
13.1
0.398
11.4
1.38
0.126
342
106.5
11.35
13.1
14.6
0.456
10.7
1.16
0.1345
309
88.7
9.76
14.6
15.19
0.386
11.1
1.205
0.1245
422
100.5
10.3
WT-26-055
13.65
15.15
0.056
7.68
0.372
0.0348
69.5
32
3.26
WT-26-056
13.52
15.02
0.063
4.8
0.673
0.057
70.2
29.4
4.74
WT-26-062
7
8.5
0.535
10.4
1.33
0.145
279
78.4
13.75
8.5
9.52
0.514
10.05
1.075
0.099
319
87.8
10.8
9.52
9.54
0.449
9.89
1.385
0.111
348
94.3
14.7
WT-26-063
4.1
5.6
0.969
11.55
2.21
0.1925
365
94.6
19.65
5.6
7.1
0.659
11.65
1.505
0.1805
274
96.2
13.3
7.1
8.6
0.502
11.6
1.19
0.1145
307
114
9.92
8.6
10.1
0.427
11.05
1.27
0.1425
394
108.5
12.1
10.1
11.6
0.475
13.35
0.95
0.102
417
108
9.09
11.6
13.1
0.474
12.35
0.973
0.1105
353
100.5
8.67
13.1
14.6
0.675
14.75
1.595
0.173
313
104.5
12.1
14.6
16.1
0.649
12.4
0.9
0.1135
291
106
7.82
16.1
17.6
0.501
10.8
0.838
0.1165
326
82.8
8.17
WT-26-074
1
2.5
0.407
10.3
1.49
0.1475
252
88.8
13.7
2.5
4
0.408
8.44
1.065
0.1075
212
81.6
8.89
4
5.5
0.665
14.05
0.77
0.118
264
96.7
6.83
5.5
7
0.45
11.35
1.095
0.1055
342
98.1
9.23
7
8.35
0.588
11.2
1.25
0.119
294
97.1
9.63
WT-26-075
2.5
4
0.368
10.6
1.16
0.168
324
93.7
12.5
4
5.5
0.656
15.15
0.938
0.1425
322
109.5
9.18
5.5
7
0.466
10.4
1.09
0.1025
306
79.4
10.25
7
8.5
0.716
11.3
1.695
0.1125
249
80.2
13.05
8.5
10
0.695
12.2
2.64
0.1585
208
77.9
20.2
10
11.5
0.85
12.2
2.28
0.152
205
78
18.1
11.5
13
0.623
11.25
2.03
0.13
243
87.6
16.5
13
15.5
0.438
10.7
2.91
0.1235
416
88
22.7
WT-26-080
1
2.5
0.257
22.7
1.375
0.125
270
85.7
13.9
2.5
4
0.522
14.35
1.13
0.1435
386
100
14.9
4
5.5
0.429
14.35
1.41
0.1275
462
107.5
18.25
5.5
7
0.502
12.25
1.385
0.1115
321
83.5
11.55
7
8.5
0.537
11.05
1.49
0.106
342
94.2
13.9
WT-26-088
2.5
4
0.677
15.25
1.055
0.1325
369
92.9
11.5
4
5.25
0.713
15.25
1.045
0.131
374
92.9
11.6
WT-26-089
2.5
4
0.512
13.1
1.195
0.133
398
85.2
11.45
4
5.5
0.453
13.55
1.185
0.1045
335
108
10.5
5.5
7
0.595
13.55
0.899
0.0847
319
93.3
7.96
7
7.35
0.453
10.35
1.03
0.093
287
78.3
8.82
WT-26-091
2.5
3.7
0.454
26
1.615
0.1255
403
92.4
18
Table Note: Assay results by ALS Laboratory methods ME-MS61, Au-ICP21 (for gold) and Zn-OG62 (for Zn>1%). * Zinc results >1% Zn by method Zn-OG62, Zn <1% by method ME-MS61. Batch 2 samples reported under ALS certificate TB26111673. Future sample batches may contain further results for the reported Hole IDs.
Analytical Methods
The certified assay results are by ALS Laboratories using four-acid super trace multielement method ME-MS61 (four-acid digestion for near-total recovery across a suite of 48 elements), Au-ICP21 (gold by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy finish) and Zn-OG62 (four-acid overlimit method for high-grade zinc).
Figure 1: Winston Tailings 2026 Vibracore Sample Result Locations for this Announcement
Table 2: Vibracore Sample Collar Locations and Tailings Depths
Vibracore Hole ID #
UTM Northing
UTM Easting
Collar Elevation (m)
Depth to Tailings Surface (m)
Depth to Tailings Base (m)
Tailings Thickness* (m)
WT-26-001
5424415
473016
464.1
0.7
6.6
5.9
WT-26-002
5424415
473042
463.8
1.3
5.5
4.2
WT-26-003
5424415
473091
463.4
1.1
9.3
8.2
WT-26-004
5424415
473141
463.3
0.9
14.0
13.1
WT-26-005
5424414
473191
464.0
1.0
6.9
5.9
WT-26-006
5424414
473241
463.4
0.7
8.3
7.5
WT-26-007
5424364
473215
463.2
0.8
10.3
9.5
WT-26-011
5424315
473090
464.4
0.6
3.1
2.5
WT-26-011A
5424315
473094
463.3
0.6
3.1
2.4
WT-26-012
5424315
473140
463.7
0.5
11.7
11.2
WT-26-013
5424314
473191
463.4
0.6
7.8
7.2
WT-26-014
5424313
473235
464.2
0.6
4.3
3.7
WT-26-015
5424263
473215
462.9
0.6
6.3
5.7
WT-26-016
5424263
473166
462.8
0.6
10.7
10.0
WT-26-017
5424264
473115
462.8
0.7
11.4
10.7
WT-26-018
5424264
473065
46.3
0.6
4.1
3.5
WT-26-020
5424214
473141
462.8
0.7
9.6
8.9
WT-26-021
5424214
473190
463.7
0.6
5.7
5.1
WT-26-024
5424062
473215
464.4
0.7
5.7
5.0
WT-26-026
5424064
473165
462.1
0.8
6.6
5.8
WT-26-027
5424464
473215
462.8
0.9
9.5
8.6
WT-26-028
5424465
473165
462.5
0.8
6.3
5.5
WT-26-030
5424463
473065
462.6
0.7
11.1
10.4
WT-26-031
5424463
473015
463.2
0.9
12.7
11.8
WT-26-032
5424464
472966
462.4
2.0
10.5
8.5
WT-26-033
5424513
472940
463.2
1.7
7.4
5.6
WT-26-034
5424514
472989
462.6
1.2
16.3
15.1
WT-26-035
5424515
473041
462.7
1.1
14.2
13.1
WT-26-036
5424514
473092
463.2
1.2
11.4
10.2
WT-26-037
5424513
473140
462.9
1.1
17.7
16.7
WT-26-038
5424564
473116
463.4
1.2
13.1
11.9
WT-26-039
5424565
473065
463.6
1.3
15.3
14.0
WT-26-041
5424563
472969
463.5
2.8
17.5
14.7
WT-26-042
5424565
472913
463.0
3.1
10.6
7.5
WT-26-044
5424612
472944
463.6
4.6
18.6
14.0
WT-26-045
5424613
472991
463.5
2.5
15.2
12.7
WT-26-049
5424663
473016
462.7
2.5
14.7
12.2
WT-26-050
5424713
472991
463.7
2.1
13.5
11.4
WT-26-051
5424714
472940
463.5
6.4
19.6
13.2
WT-26-052
5424713
472890
463.8
6.7
17.2
10.5
WT-26-055
5424765
472959
462.8
8.6
15.2
6.6
WT-26-056
5424815
472841
462.6
11.8
15.0
3.2
WT-26-062
5424541
473086
463.3
1.5
9.5
8.1
WT-26-063
5424539
473040
463.4
1.5
17.6
16.1
WT-26-074
5424390
473190
463.2
1.0
8.4
7.4
WT-26-075
5424391
473141
463.5
0.8
15.5
14.7
WT-26-080
5424338
473190
463.1
1.0
8.5
7.6
WT-26-088
5424190
473142
463.8
0.8
5.3
4.4
WT-26-089
5424242
473088
463.2
0.7
7.4
6.7
WT-26-091
5424289
473090
463.4
0.7
3.7
3.0
Table Note: UTM Zone 16N NAD83 Datum. WT-26-011A drilled to test for a suspected false bottom encountered in WT-26-011. Table includes statistics for all Vibracore holes reported to 28 April 2026. Batch 4 Vibracore Hole IDs shown bold. * Apparent tailings thickness and vertical profile tested by assays may differ. Depth figures rounded to 1 decimal place. Depth to tailings of WT-26-001 amended from 0.6m to 0.7m.
Further Information
The Winston Tailings Project Vibracore sampling grid comprises a total of 109 collar locations, staggered at a nominal spacing of 50m along east-west fence lines spaced at 25m north-south, for an effective horizontal sample spacing averaging either 25m or 35m between fences. Duplicate 'twin' core material was retrieved at 3 locations, whilst vertical profiles were restarted at 6 of the locations. The completed sample grid measures up to 904m along the long axis and up to 230m perpendicular to the TSF long axis.
Vibracore tailings cylinders are logged and sampled by Bayside Geoscience Ltd in the city of Thunder Bay, with sample batches submitted to ALS Laboratories for geochemical analysis in support of the Mineral Resource estimate.
The MRE is an integral part of the process to advance the Winston Tailing Project towards a cashflow proposition and will be based upon the resource sampling programme, mineralogical and metallurgical testwork and associated studies. The MRE work will also provide inputs into the Application for Recovery of Minerals Permit (the "Recovery Permit") process as announced 1 September 2025.4, 5
Background
The Winston Tailings Project entails a series of workstreams to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility (Figure 2). Based on historic processing recoveries it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material was not captured and remains in the tailing storage facility. Reprocessing the mine tailings, potentially offers Panther the opportunity to unlock residual metal value and contribute to the long-term environmental rehabilitation of the Winston Project site.
The Winston Lake Mine was operational from 1988 to 1998, producing approximately 3.3 million tonnes of ore and yielding zinc, copper, silver, and gold. Based on historic recoveries from mining activities in the 1980s and 1990s, it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material remains in the tailing storage facility.
Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Superior Zinc and Copper Project, 2021. Site is connected to high-voltage grid power.
Figure 2: Existing Infrastructure at Winston Tailings Storage Facility
Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this announcement has been prepared by Nicholas O'Reilly BSc (Hons) MSc DIC MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM FGS, a director of the Company. He has over 20 years' experience in mining, exploration and development across all major commodities and is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person for UK Listing Rules purposes.
References
1. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project: Batch 1 Assay Results, dated 17 March 2026 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_meta...)
2. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project: Sample Collection Complete, dated 16 March 2026 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_meta...)
3. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Assays Confirm Gold, Gallium, Silver, Zinc, Copper & Cobalt, Tailings Sample Assay Results Exceed Expectations, dated 31 July 2025 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/w00eo6w)
4. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project Update and Warrant Expiry, Permitting Process Commenced. Warrant Expiry Notice , dated 1 September 2025
(https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/x20od6r)
5. Recovery of Minerals Permitting process details available at https://www.ontario.ca/page/recovery-minerals
For further information, please contact:
Panther Metals PLC:
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer:
+44 (0)1462 429 743
+44 (0)7971 957 685
Optiva Securities Limited
Christian Dennis
Mick McNamara
+44 (0)20 3137 1902
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
+44 (0)20 3764 2341
SI Capital Limited
Nick Emerson
+44 (0)1438 416 500
Obonga Project - Advancing a High-Impact VMS and Critical Minerals District
Panther Metals' Obonga Project in Ontario continues to demonstrate strong potential as a district-scale exploration opportunity targeting base and critical minerals. Since acquiring the Obonga Greenstone Belt in July 2021, the Company has advanced multiple high-priority targets including Wishbone, Awkward, Survey, Ottertooth, and Silver Rim.
On 9 February 2026 Panther announced plans for an approximately 2,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Wishbone Prospect, following the grant of an Exploration Permit in June 2024 valid through 2027. Previous work confirmed compelling VMS-style mineralisation, including 27.3m of massive sulphide and 51m of sulphide-dominated mineralisation across multiple lenses, supported by high-grade copper anomalies in lake sediments.
In July 2024, Panther secured an Exploration Permit for Awkward West, enabling up to 31 drill holes. Historic drilling returned 27.2m at 2.25% TGC, with zones exceeding 5% TGC, alongside indications of nickel, copper, and platinum group elements, aligning with the Company's critical minerals strategy.
High-resolution magnetic and electromagnetic surveys continue to refine drill targeting across Obonga. Survey and Ottertooth remain highly prospective, hosting multiple untested geophysical anomalies and historic massive sulphide intercepts.
Winston Tailings Project - Tailings Evaluation and MRE Pathway
Panther Metals' Winston Project represents a near-term, development-focused opportunity centred on the evaluation of historic mine tailings and has been the subject of prior technical and commercial assessment involving Extrakt.
Current work is focused on tailings sampling, metallurgical testing, and data validation to define metal content, recoverability, and support the preparation of a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource estimate (MRE). This approach provides a clear value-creation pathway with lower geological risk than greenfield exploration and aligns with modern reprocessing and critical mineral's themes.
Dotted Lake Project - Hemlo-Adjacent Polymetallic Opportunity
Panther Metals' Dotted Lake Project, acquired in July 2020, is located approximately 16km from Barrick Gold's Hemlo Mine, within a well-established mining region.
Early exploration identified multiple gold and base metal anomalies, with initial drilling confirming gold mineralisation. In early 2025, follow-up drilling materially advanced the project, confirming nickel and magnesium mineralisation within an ultramafic intrusion and identifying a VMS-style system, significantly expanding the project's polymetallic potential.
The program refined structural controls, extended mineralisation, and identified multiple new drill targets, positioning Dotted Lake as a high-upside, multi-commodity exploration asset.
Commercial Strategy - Focused Value Creation
Panther Metals is focused on disciplined, discovery-driven value creation through efficient capital deployment and technical execution. With Obonga delivering high-impact exploration, Winston providing a resource-focused development pathway, and Dotted Lake offering polymetallic upside, the Company maintains a balanced portfolio aligned with favourable commodity market conditions.
The Company's strategy is to advance high-quality assets along the most efficient technical pathway, delivering tangible milestones that underpin long-term shareholder value.
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