Panther Metals (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.

The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support of the Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") programme, the first of a series of ongoing workstreams progressing to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), indium (In) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility ("TSF").

Key points:

  • Fourth batch of tailings core sample assay results (Table 1) received for twenty two Vibracore collar locations (WT-26-006, WT-26-024, WT-26-033, WT-26-035, WT-26-036, WT-26-037, WT-26-038, WT-26-039, WT-26-041, WT-26-042, WT-26-044, WT-26-045, WT-26-055, WT-26-056, WT-26-062, WT-26-063, WT-26-074, WT-26-075, WT-26-080, WT-26-088, WT-26-089 & WT-26-091) situated upon twelve east-west profiles (Figure 1).
  • Assayed intersections reported for Batch 4 are taken from total tailings thicknesses varying between 3.0m to 16.7m (Table 2). The maximum vertical thickness of tailings (below ice and water) intersected across the TSF is 16.8m with an average vertical thickness of 8.7m.1, 2
  • Samples comprise HQ core (63.5mm) diameter cylinders of tailings material through the vertical profile of the tailings, collected from the surface of the tailings (situated below ice and water cover) to the base of the tailings.
  • Results continue to show good grade consistency across the vertical depth-profile and laterally between Vibracore hole collar locations, and support or exceed the 2025 preliminary assay results announced 31 July 2025 and the results announced 17 March 2026.1, 3

Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"These latest results continue to confirm continuity across the Winston Tailings Project tailings footprint, further strengthening our confidence in the project's scale and consistency. Ongoing work continues to add to our understanding of the asset, whilst reducing risk.

The growing dataset increasingly supports Winston's technical potential and reinforces our view that this is a highly attractive opportunity for the Company. We look forward to advancing the project further and updating shareholders on continued progress."

Table 1: Winston Tailings Vibracore Sample Assay Results Batch 4

Vibracore

Vertical Depth (m)

Au

Ag

Zn*

Cu

Co

Ga

In

Hole ID

From

To

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

WT-26-006

1.77

3.27

0.345

8.23

1.395

0.1175

209.0

67.7

10.15

3.27

4.77

0.391

8.72

1.405

0.1235

232.0

69.0

9.65

4.77

6.27

0.363

9.28

1.670

0.1430

284.0

68.5

11.35

6.27

7.77

0.303

8.30

1.625

0.1410

230.0

72.3

11.75

7.77

8.27

0.287

8.8

1.635

0.1445

200

78.7

13.3











WT-26-024

3.27

4.77

0.559

7.78

1.135

0.108

168

63.2

7.42

4.77

5.68

0.479

9.07

0.915

0.0979

233

70

7.36











WT-26-033

1.77

3.27

0.98

11.95

0.901

0.161

257

88.2

9.17

3.27

4.77

0.501

11.85

0.801

0.105

318

87.5

7.92

4.77

6.27

0.468

14.65

1.625

0.1195

428

93.8

14.7

6.27

7.37

0.917

15.5

1.675

0.155

353

82

13.1











WT-26-035

1.77

3.27

0.602

13.05

1.7

0.136

315

101.5

14.2

3.27

4.77

0.611

13.5

0.979

0.1095

246

97.5

9.53

4.77

6.27

0.359

11.95

1.12

0.125

486

104

13.2

6.27

7.77

0.452

13.1

0.976

0.1055

369

103.5

10.7

7.77

9.27

0.586

14.85

1.155

0.1455

261

85.1

10.05

9.27

10.77

0.579

13.35

0.993

0.121

253

89.3

9.36

10.77

12.27

0.502

11.6

1.39

0.1065

223

80.4

11.1

12.27

13.77

0.519

12.05

1.305

0.11

217

87.6

10.65

13.77

14.17

0.5

12.05

1.385

0.1115

212

87.8

11.25











WT-26-036

4.1

5.6

0.393

9.13

1.31

0.11

303

92

11.45

5.6

7.1

0.551

9.44

0.842

0.1045

293

99.3

7.59

7.1

8.6

0.372

13.2

1.06

0.123

313

97.3

10.1

8.6

10.1

0.383

12.25

1.38

0.119

408

107

13.3

10.1

11.36

0.462

10.2

1.35

0.0944

323

113

11.15











WT-26-037

4.1

5.6

0.349

8.48

1.36

0.119

192.5

61.7

9.08

5.6

7.1

0.256

9.98

1.49

0.1265

291

89.7

13.05

7.1

8.6

0.3

10.45

1.68

0.1095

385

106

15.2

8.6

10.1

0.208

11.1

1.39

0.111

281

89.3

12.75

10.1

11.6

0.844

14.4

1.25

0.131

227

90.9

10.5

11.6

13.1

0.383

12.2

1.44

0.11

342

95.3

11.7

13.1

14.6

0.579

11.95

1.715

0.117

287

83.3

13.25

14.6

16.1

0.537

11.25

1.92

0.1315

252

85.5

14.8

16.1

17.6

0.596

11.45

1.36

0.1205

237

89.5

11.05

17.6

17.72

0.61

11.85

1.55

0.126

254

88.3

12











WT-26-038

4.1

5.6

0.247

7.08

1.325

0.109

165

51.8

7.24

5.6

7.1

0.386

8.78

0.993

0.1195

265

81

9.24

7.1

8.6

0.268

7.94

1.31

0.0918

328

92.8

12.5

8.6

10.1

0.32

12.55

2.05

0.167

455

120

18.6

10.1

11.6

0.721

14.2

1.3

0.1265

271

95.7

10.9

11.6

13.1

0.467

9.04

1.14

0.1025

246

76.7

9.49











WT-26-039

3.27

4.77

0.468

7.78

1.36

0.155

230

66.7

11.15

4.77

6.27

0.536

10.2

1.49

0.1285

291

80.9

11.85

6.27

7.77

0.366

7.52

0.831

0.086

221

78.5

7.33

7.77

9.27

0.565

10.9

0.802

0.128

313

81.9

7.18

9.27

10.77

0.486

10.4

0.979

0.113

280

78.7

8.32

10.77

12.27

0.448

11.3

1.385

0.122

380

86.1

10.75

12.27

13.77

0.581

11.25

0.915

0.1205

291

84.6

8.78

13.77

15.27

0.759

15

1.09

0.128

201

96.6

10.2











WT-26-041

4.1

5.6

0.15

7.31

0.905

0.0858

144.5

48.8

4.86

5.6

7.1

0.406

9.73

1.175

0.1355

286

90.8

11.3

7.1

8.6

0.52

12.3

1.58

0.1645

357

93.3

15.3

8.6

10.1

0.66

13.8

0.805

0.1155

258

81.8

7.96

10.1

11.6

0.641

14.85

0.802

0.1175

256

86.4

7.65

11.6

13.1

0.596

12.85

0.669

0.1055

298

79.4

7.09

13.1

14.6

0.491

11.65

0.755

0.1015

238

80.1

7.37

14.6

16.1

0.49

11.3

0.811

0.102

249

84

7.81

16.1

17.46

0.497

12.2

0.955

0.1075

276

84.2

9.61










WT-26-042

3.1

4.77

0.666

13.4

1.465

0.1565

310

82.2

12.9

4.77

6.27

0.41

9.47

1.13

0.1575

234

72.3

10.05

6.27

7.77

0.39

9.83

0.954

0.1615

212

79.9

9.66

7.77

9.27

0.715

15

0.777

0.113

250

82.1

6.98

9.27

10.6

0.474

14.9

0.542

0.105

198.5

76.3

6.06











WT-26-044

8.6

10.1

0.234

9.08

1.175

0.1225

240

78.2

11.65

10.1

11.6

0.316

8.51

0.982

0.0991

291

80.8

11.85

11.6

13.1

0.471

10.85

1.125

0.101

252

94.3

10.75

13.1

14.6

0.676

14.6

0.826

0.0999

349

85.2

7.53

14.6

16.1

0.569

12.6

0.857

0.0987

312

83.7

8.42

16.1

17.6

0.485

11

0.939

0.103

346

86.3

10.45

17.6

18.6

0.458

12.7

1.065

0.1215

384

101.5

12.35











WT-26-045

7.1

8.6

0.237

11

1.57

0.1615

275

108.5

14.75

8.6

10.1

0.371

8.64

1.285

0.11

298

80.8

10.45

10.1

11.6

0.526

10.9

1.17

0.1485

231

85

10.4

11.6

13.1

0.398

11.4

1.38

0.126

342

106.5

11.35

13.1

14.6

0.456

10.7

1.16

0.1345

309

88.7

9.76

14.6

15.19

0.386

11.1

1.205

0.1245

422

100.5

10.3











WT-26-055

13.65

15.15

0.056

7.68

0.372

0.0348

69.5

32

3.26











WT-26-056

13.52

15.02

0.063

4.8

0.673

0.057

70.2

29.4

4.74











WT-26-062

7

8.5

0.535

10.4

1.33

0.145

279

78.4

13.75

8.5

9.52

0.514

10.05

1.075

0.099

319

87.8

10.8

9.52

9.54

0.449

9.89

1.385

0.111

348

94.3

14.7











WT-26-063

4.1

5.6

0.969

11.55

2.21

0.1925

365

94.6

19.65

5.6

7.1

0.659

11.65

1.505

0.1805

274

96.2

13.3

7.1

8.6

0.502

11.6

1.19

0.1145

307

114

9.92

8.6

10.1

0.427

11.05

1.27

0.1425

394

108.5

12.1

10.1

11.6

0.475

13.35

0.95

0.102

417

108

9.09

11.6

13.1

0.474

12.35

0.973

0.1105

353

100.5

8.67

13.1

14.6

0.675

14.75

1.595

0.173

313

104.5

12.1

14.6

16.1

0.649

12.4

0.9

0.1135

291

106

7.82

16.1

17.6

0.501

10.8

0.838

0.1165

326

82.8

8.17











WT-26-074

1

2.5

0.407

10.3

1.49

0.1475

252

88.8

13.7

2.5

4

0.408

8.44

1.065

0.1075

212

81.6

8.89

4

5.5

0.665

14.05

0.77

0.118

264

96.7

6.83

5.5

7

0.45

11.35

1.095

0.1055

342

98.1

9.23

7

8.35

0.588

11.2

1.25

0.119

294

97.1

9.63











WT-26-075

2.5

4

0.368

10.6

1.16

0.168

324

93.7

12.5

4

5.5

0.656

15.15

0.938

0.1425

322

109.5

9.18

5.5

7

0.466

10.4

1.09

0.1025

306

79.4

10.25

7

8.5

0.716

11.3

1.695

0.1125

249

80.2

13.05

8.5

10

0.695

12.2

2.64

0.1585

208

77.9

20.2

10

11.5

0.85

12.2

2.28

0.152

205

78

18.1

11.5

13

0.623

11.25

2.03

0.13

243

87.6

16.5

13

15.5

0.438

10.7

2.91

0.1235

416

88

22.7











WT-26-080

1

2.5

0.257

22.7

1.375

0.125

270

85.7

13.9

2.5

4

0.522

14.35

1.13

0.1435

386

100

14.9

4

5.5

0.429

14.35

1.41

0.1275

462

107.5

18.25

5.5

7

0.502

12.25

1.385

0.1115

321

83.5

11.55

7

8.5

0.537

11.05

1.49

0.106

342

94.2

13.9











WT-26-088

2.5

4

0.677

15.25

1.055

0.1325

369

92.9

11.5

4

5.25

0.713

15.25

1.045

0.131

374

92.9

11.6











WT-26-089

2.5

4

0.512

13.1

1.195

0.133

398

85.2

11.45

4

5.5

0.453

13.55

1.185

0.1045

335

108

10.5

5.5

7

0.595

13.55

0.899

0.0847

319

93.3

7.96

7

7.35

0.453

10.35

1.03

0.093

287

78.3

8.82











WT-26-091

2.5

3.7

0.454

26

1.615

0.1255

403

92.4

18

Table Note: Assay results by ALS Laboratory methods ME-MS61, Au-ICP21 (for gold) and Zn-OG62 (for Zn>1%). * Zinc results >1% Zn by method Zn-OG62, Zn <1% by method ME-MS61. Batch 2 samples reported under ALS certificate TB26111673. Future sample batches may contain further results for the reported Hole IDs.

Analytical Methods

The certified assay results are by ALS Laboratories using four-acid super trace multielement method ME-MS61 (four-acid digestion for near-total recovery across a suite of 48 elements), Au-ICP21 (gold by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy finish) and Zn-OG62 (four-acid overlimit method for high-grade zinc).

Figure 1: Winston Tailings 2026 Vibracore Sample Result Locations for this Announcement

Table 2: Vibracore Sample Collar Locations and Tailings Depths

Vibracore Hole ID #

UTM Northing

UTM Easting

Collar Elevation (m)

Depth to Tailings Surface (m)

Depth to Tailings Base (m)

Tailings Thickness* (m)

WT-26-001

5424415

473016

464.1

0.7

6.6

5.9

WT-26-002

5424415

473042

463.8

1.3

5.5

4.2

WT-26-003

5424415

473091

463.4

1.1

9.3

8.2

WT-26-004

5424415

473141

463.3

0.9

14.0

13.1

WT-26-005

5424414

473191

464.0

1.0

6.9

5.9

WT-26-006

5424414

473241

463.4

0.7

8.3

7.5

WT-26-007

5424364

473215

463.2

0.8

10.3

9.5

WT-26-011

5424315

473090

464.4

0.6

3.1

2.5

WT-26-011A

5424315

473094

463.3

0.6

3.1

2.4

WT-26-012

5424315

473140

463.7

0.5

11.7

11.2

WT-26-013

5424314

473191

463.4

0.6

7.8

7.2

WT-26-014

5424313

473235

464.2

0.6

4.3

3.7

WT-26-015

5424263

473215

462.9

0.6

6.3

5.7

WT-26-016

5424263

473166

462.8

0.6

10.7

10.0

WT-26-017

5424264

473115

462.8

0.7

11.4

10.7

WT-26-018

5424264

473065

46.3

0.6

4.1

3.5

WT-26-020

5424214

473141

462.8

0.7

9.6

8.9

WT-26-021

5424214

473190

463.7

0.6

5.7

5.1

WT-26-024

5424062

473215

464.4

0.7

5.7

5.0

WT-26-026

5424064

473165

462.1

0.8

6.6

5.8

WT-26-027

5424464

473215

462.8

0.9

9.5

8.6

WT-26-028

5424465

473165

462.5

0.8

6.3

5.5

WT-26-030

5424463

473065

462.6

0.7

11.1

10.4

WT-26-031

5424463

473015

463.2

0.9

12.7

11.8

WT-26-032

5424464

472966

462.4

2.0

10.5

8.5

WT-26-033

5424513

472940

463.2

1.7

7.4

5.6

WT-26-034

5424514

472989

462.6

1.2

16.3

15.1

WT-26-035

5424515

473041

462.7

1.1

14.2

13.1

WT-26-036

5424514

473092

463.2

1.2

11.4

10.2

WT-26-037

5424513

473140

462.9

1.1

17.7

16.7

WT-26-038

5424564

473116

463.4

1.2

13.1

11.9

WT-26-039

5424565

473065

463.6

1.3

15.3

14.0

WT-26-041

5424563

472969

463.5

2.8

17.5

14.7

WT-26-042

5424565

472913

463.0

3.1

10.6

7.5

WT-26-044

5424612

472944

463.6

4.6

18.6

14.0

WT-26-045

5424613

472991

463.5

2.5

15.2

12.7

WT-26-049

5424663

473016

462.7

2.5

14.7

12.2

WT-26-050

5424713

472991

463.7

2.1

13.5

11.4

WT-26-051

5424714

472940

463.5

6.4

19.6

13.2

WT-26-052

5424713

472890

463.8

6.7

17.2

10.5

WT-26-055

5424765

472959

462.8

8.6

15.2

6.6

WT-26-056

5424815

472841

462.6

11.8

15.0

3.2

WT-26-062

5424541

473086

463.3

1.5

9.5

8.1

WT-26-063

5424539

473040

463.4

1.5

17.6

16.1

WT-26-074

5424390

473190

463.2

1.0

8.4

7.4

WT-26-075

5424391

473141

463.5

0.8

15.5

14.7

WT-26-080

5424338

473190

463.1

1.0

8.5

7.6

WT-26-088

5424190

473142

463.8

0.8

5.3

4.4

WT-26-089

5424242

473088

463.2

0.7

7.4

6.7

WT-26-091

5424289

473090

463.4

0.7

3.7

3.0

Table Note: UTM Zone 16N NAD83 Datum. WT-26-011A drilled to test for a suspected false bottom encountered in WT-26-011. Table includes statistics for all Vibracore holes reported to 28 April 2026. Batch 4 Vibracore Hole IDs shown bold. * Apparent tailings thickness and vertical profile tested by assays may differ. Depth figures rounded to 1 decimal place. Depth to tailings of WT-26-001 amended from 0.6m to 0.7m.

Further Information

The Winston Tailings Project Vibracore sampling grid comprises a total of 109 collar locations, staggered at a nominal spacing of 50m along east-west fence lines spaced at 25m north-south, for an effective horizontal sample spacing averaging either 25m or 35m between fences. Duplicate 'twin' core material was retrieved at 3 locations, whilst vertical profiles were restarted at 6 of the locations. The completed sample grid measures up to 904m along the long axis and up to 230m perpendicular to the TSF long axis.

Vibracore tailings cylinders are logged and sampled by Bayside Geoscience Ltd in the city of Thunder Bay, with sample batches submitted to ALS Laboratories for geochemical analysis in support of the Mineral Resource estimate.

The MRE is an integral part of the process to advance the Winston Tailing Project towards a cashflow proposition and will be based upon the resource sampling programme, mineralogical and metallurgical testwork and associated studies. The MRE work will also provide inputs into the Application for Recovery of Minerals Permit (the "Recovery Permit") process as announced 1 September 2025.4, 5

Background

The Winston Tailings Project entails a series of workstreams to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility (Figure 2). Based on historic processing recoveries it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material was not captured and remains in the tailing storage facility. Reprocessing the mine tailings, potentially offers Panther the opportunity to unlock residual metal value and contribute to the long-term environmental rehabilitation of the Winston Project site.

The Winston Lake Mine was operational from 1988 to 1998, producing approximately 3.3 million tonnes of ore and yielding zinc, copper, silver, and gold. Based on historic recoveries from mining activities in the 1980s and 1990s, it is believed that a significant quantity of valuable material remains in the tailing storage facility.

Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Superior Zinc and Copper Project, 2021. Site is connected to high-voltage grid power.

Figure 2: Existing Infrastructure at Winston Tailings Storage Facility

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this announcement has been prepared by Nicholas O'Reilly BSc (Hons) MSc DIC MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM FGS, a director of the Company. He has over 20 years' experience in mining, exploration and development across all major commodities and is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person for UK Listing Rules purposes.

References

1. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project: Batch 1 Assay Results, dated 17 March 2026 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_meta...)

2. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project: Sample Collection Complete, dated 16 March 2026 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_meta...)

3. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Assays Confirm Gold, Gallium, Silver, Zinc, Copper & Cobalt, Tailings Sample Assay Results Exceed Expectations, dated 31 July 2025 (https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/w00eo6w)

4. Panther Metals PLC, announcement, Winston Tailings Project Update and Warrant Expiry, Permitting Process Commenced. Warrant Expiry Notice , dated 1 September 2025
(https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/panther_metals/news/rns/story/x20od6r)

5. Recovery of Minerals Permitting process details available at https://www.ontario.ca/page/recovery-minerals

For further information, please contact:

Panther Metals PLC:

Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer:

+44 (0)1462 429 743

+44 (0)7971 957 685


Brokers:


Optiva Securities Limited

Christian Dennis

Mick McNamara

+44 (0)20 3137 1902

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

+44 (0)20 3764 2341

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

+44 (0)1438 416 500

Obonga Project - Advancing a High-Impact VMS and Critical Minerals District

Panther Metals' Obonga Project in Ontario continues to demonstrate strong potential as a district-scale exploration opportunity targeting base and critical minerals. Since acquiring the Obonga Greenstone Belt in July 2021, the Company has advanced multiple high-priority targets including Wishbone, Awkward, Survey, Ottertooth, and Silver Rim.

On 9 February 2026 Panther announced plans for an approximately 2,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Wishbone Prospect, following the grant of an Exploration Permit in June 2024 valid through 2027. Previous work confirmed compelling VMS-style mineralisation, including 27.3m of massive sulphide and 51m of sulphide-dominated mineralisation across multiple lenses, supported by high-grade copper anomalies in lake sediments.

In July 2024, Panther secured an Exploration Permit for Awkward West, enabling up to 31 drill holes. Historic drilling returned 27.2m at 2.25% TGC, with zones exceeding 5% TGC, alongside indications of nickel, copper, and platinum group elements, aligning with the Company's critical minerals strategy.

High-resolution magnetic and electromagnetic surveys continue to refine drill targeting across Obonga. Survey and Ottertooth remain highly prospective, hosting multiple untested geophysical anomalies and historic massive sulphide intercepts.

Winston Tailings Project - Tailings Evaluation and MRE Pathway

Panther Metals' Winston Project represents a near-term, development-focused opportunity centred on the evaluation of historic mine tailings and has been the subject of prior technical and commercial assessment involving Extrakt.

Current work is focused on tailings sampling, metallurgical testing, and data validation to define metal content, recoverability, and support the preparation of a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource estimate (MRE). This approach provides a clear value-creation pathway with lower geological risk than greenfield exploration and aligns with modern reprocessing and critical mineral's themes.

Dotted Lake Project - Hemlo-Adjacent Polymetallic Opportunity

Panther Metals' Dotted Lake Project, acquired in July 2020, is located approximately 16km from Barrick Gold's Hemlo Mine, within a well-established mining region.

Early exploration identified multiple gold and base metal anomalies, with initial drilling confirming gold mineralisation. In early 2025, follow-up drilling materially advanced the project, confirming nickel and magnesium mineralisation within an ultramafic intrusion and identifying a VMS-style system, significantly expanding the project's polymetallic potential.

The program refined structural controls, extended mineralisation, and identified multiple new drill targets, positioning Dotted Lake as a high-upside, multi-commodity exploration asset.

Commercial Strategy - Focused Value Creation

Panther Metals is focused on disciplined, discovery-driven value creation through efficient capital deployment and technical execution. With Obonga delivering high-impact exploration, Winston providing a resource-focused development pathway, and Dotted Lake offering polymetallic upside, the Company maintains a balanced portfolio aligned with favourable commodity market conditions.

The Company's strategy is to advance high-quality assets along the most efficient technical pathway, delivering tangible milestones that underpin long-term shareholder value.

Source

lse:palmgold investing
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