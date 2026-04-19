Record Processing Campaign Delivers 7,900oz Au Production

Record Processing Campaign Delivers 7,900oz Au Production

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Record Processing Campaign Delivers 7,900oz Au Production

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Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
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Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

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Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR COMPLETES PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH KEVIN ANNETT

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2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

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(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 16, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological team has now been able to define fifty (50) drill targets along the 32-kilometre length of the... Keep Reading...
Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

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Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

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(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 15, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

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Trading resumes in: Company: LaFleur Minerals Inc. CSE Symbol: LFLR All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 12:00 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...

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