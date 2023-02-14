Romios Gold Eyes Partnership to Take High-grade Copper-Gold Assets to Next Phase
“We need to find the right partner who's going to take it on and move it forward, because we'd like to get drills during the summer," said Stephen Burega, president and CEO of Romios Gold.
Following a series of significant discoveries, Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG,OTCQB:RMIOF,FWB:D4R) is now seeking a partner to help take its Trek South project in BC's Golden Triangle to the next level of exploration and development.
“We were the first to identify these key components that are telltale signs of the potential. And now we need to find the right partner who's going to take it on and move it forward, because we'd like to get drills during the summer,” said Stephen Burega, president and CEO of Romios Gold.
The company has an extensive portfolio of claims in the Golden Triangle, spanning about 400 square kilometers, Burega said. In January 2023, Romios Gold announced the discovery of a series of high-grade gold veins assaying 12.65 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 72.6 g/t silver on its North West claim block. The announcement came after an earlier discovery on the Trek South target of porphyry-style copper-gold. The company has since successfully defined a major geophysical target underlying that zone.
In addition to its properties in BC, Romios Gold is also performing exploration work on a number of its assets in Nevada and Ontario.
“The excitement about Romios is the fact that it does have so many assets … in fact, so many that we might be contemplating how best to split the company up into various components, because they're huge assets that warrant direct investment,” Burega said.
The chief executive noted that in the absence of a partner, the next step for Romios is to raise capital to fund a summer drill program for its Trek South target.
“There's a lot of potential (for Romios), and 2023 is going to be an extraordinary year for us. I think there's a lot of moving parts with Romios, and finding some level of focus is necessary,” Burega said.
Watch the full interview above with Stephen Burega, president and CEO of Romios Gold Resources.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG,OTCQB:RMIOF,FWB:D4R). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Romios Gold Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Romios Gold Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Romios Gold Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
