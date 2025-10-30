Rogers Xfinity Pro Brings Canadians an Elevated WiFi Experience

Includes next-gen WiFi 7 technology and our best equipment to power Canadians' connected homes

Rogers today announced that Rogers Xfinity is bringing next-generation WiFi to more Canadians with Rogers Xfinity Pro. Our most elevated WiFi experience, available as an optional add-on for all Rogers Xfinity Internet plans, includes an upgrade to our best-in-class WiFi 7-enabled gateway with device prioritization and WiFi back up with Storm Ready WiFi to keep customers connected through the unexpected.

"Canadians deserve the best internet experience and Rogers Xfinity Pro brings customers our most powerful gateway yet, with next-generation WiFi 7, and features they can't get anywhere else," said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. "With Rogers Xfinity Pro, customers get our best equipment and latest technology for an elevated WiFi experience – all powered by Canada's most reliable internet."

Rogers Xfinity Pro elevates in-home WiFi coverage and includes the best technology to enhance and extend customers' home WiFi network for an even better experience. With Rogers Xfinity Pro, customers can Boost a Device to get the best possible WiFi connection to the device that matters most. The new monthly add-on also includes WiFi backup to stay connected during power or network outages with Storm-Ready WiFi.

The next-generation Rogers Xfinity Gateway, available with Rogers Xfinity Pro, includes trailblazing WiFi 7 technology that can deliver multi-gig speeds over WiFi and connect more devices – all on Canada's most reliable internet * .

To learn more about Rogers Xfinity Pro, visit rogers.com/rogers-xfinity-pro .

* Claims based on winning National Overall Experience awards for Download Speed, Reliability Experience, and Consistent Quality. Opensignal Awards – Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience Report Mar 2025, based on independent analysis of fixed broadband measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 – Dec 29, 2024 © 2025 Opensignal Limited.


