Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its first-in-human study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") (the "Study") that resulted the generation of immune responses in 810 treated and biopsied tumors, with complete responses seen in 610. Interested parties can register for this webinar via the following link: https:us06web.zoom.uswebinarregisterWN_D93hvFoCRO2589nPzO-JIQ

Joining on the webinar will be the study's principal investigator, Dr. Carlos Rojas, executive director of the Centro de Investigacion Clinica, Bradford Hill, along with Sona's CEO, David Regan, and CMO, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio. Data to be presented will include patient follow-up assessments, including evidence that THT treatments generated a clinical response in secondary, untreated tumors, known as an abscopal effect, in a Study patient. This study of ten, late-stage melanoma patients who had failed on standard-of-care immunotherapy protocols, was undertaken to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of THT in humans. 

David Regan, Sona's CEO, commented, "We are excited to be able to share our perspectives on some follow-up data from our first-in-human study from the Principal Investigator. While the Study was intended to assess THT's safety, tolerability and ability to prime tumors for further treatment, THT given as a monotherapy treatment demonstrated in an astounding 80% clinical response rate ("CRR"), with 60% of treated, biopsied tumors cleared in only two weeks. In particular, evidence of an abscopal effect will be discussed with an opportunity for participants to question the study's Principal Investigator."

A recording of the webinar will be made available following the webinar in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion – thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy and its ability to become a viable treatment in humans cleared by regulators, and Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to secure the remaining required regulatory approvals for the Pilot Study, enroll study participants in a timely manner, successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Sona Nanotech Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/16/c1979.html

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