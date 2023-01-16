Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking to the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. He is an independent member of several other public company boards. Mr. Burian's early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.) (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

" We are extremely pleased to welcome Martin to Argentina Lithium's board of directors ", said Nikolaos Cacos , President and C.E.O. " His extensive experience in mining investment banking will inject a high level of financial acumen and deal making expertise to the Company's existing broad skill sets. "

The Company further announces that it has granted 300,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on January 16, 2028 , and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,016,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Argentina Lithium Increases and Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to continued investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on November 3, 2022 and increased on November 16, 2022 from $9,000,000 to $9,085,237 consisting of 36,340,948 units (the " Units ") at $0.25 per Unit.

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the third and fourth diamond drill holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin, located west and north of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fifth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the third and fourth holes have been received and are reported below.

Argentina Lithium Continues to Build on Property Positions at the Rincon and Antofalla Salars

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two new option agreements at lithium salars in Argentina . The Company has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions totalling 791.3 hectares at the Salar de Rincon (the "Paso de Sico option"). The Company has also entered into a second option agreement with a second local vendor to earn a 100% interest in a single mine concession measuring 843.5 hectares at the Salar de Antofalla (the "Volcan option").

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 2,951.5 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fourth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the second hole have been received and are reported below.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property where 5 diamond drill holes (DDH) wells were drilled in 2021 and use this drilling data and geophysics to build a resource estimate. The Company had previously proposed to drill at the Company's Pocitos 2 property of 532 Has in November 2022, but after delays in drill rig availability, the Company decided to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property.

Highlights

Early Warning Press Release

Gary Lewis of 18 Ebsworth Road, Rose Bay NSW 2029 Australia (the "Acquiror") announced that on April 30, 2021, he, through entities controlled by him, on January 12, 2023 acquired ownership and control of 15,800,000 common shares of Nevada Silver Corporation (the "Issuer") of Suite 800, 365 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M5H 2V1 and on January 5, 2023, he acquired ownership and control over 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Issuer.

Immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition of securities of the Issuer on April 30, 2021, the Acquiror did not have ownership or control or direction over any securities of the Issuer. Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror, through its joint actors, had ownership of, and exercised control and direction over, an aggregate of 15,800,000 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 21.70% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a diluted and non-diluted basis.

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Oliver Lennox-King has been appointed to the NSC board as Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect, replacing Mr. John Kutkevicius who has held the position in an interim capacity since the summer of 2022.

Mr. Lennox-King has had a long and distinguished career in the mineral resource industry and has a wide range of experience in financing, research, and marketing. Since 1992 he has held senior executive and board positions with a number of junior exploration and mining companies. Most recently, Mr. Lennox-King was the Chairman of Roxgold Inc from 2012 until its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc in July 2021. In addition to Roxgold, other notable Chairmanships included Pangea Goldfields, Aurora Uranium and Fronteer Gold, the latter until acquired by Newmont Mining Corp.

Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that Peter A. Ball, President and Chief Operating Officer of noram will be leaving the Company effective January 31, 2023 following a hand-over period to noram's new CEO, Greg McCunn

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours," stated Mr. Sandy MacDougall, Founder and Executive Chairman of noram. "With Mr. McCunn now in place as our new Chief Executive Officer, we are looking forward to an exciting year for noram".

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

Foremost Lithium Announces Termination of the PSU Plan

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") As previously disclosed, on January 17, 2022 the Company adopted a performance and restricted share unit plan, which was subsequently amended on September 7, 2022, (the "PSU Plan"). The terms of the PSU Plan required that the Plan be submitted to shareholders for ratification and approval within three years of its implementation and thereafter within three years after the anniversary of the immediately preceding shareholder approval. At the Company's ASGM held on December 02, 2022, (the "Meeting") the shareholders voted against ratification of the PSU Plan, with 98.2% shares voted at the Meeting cast against the motion to approve.

