Rogers Xfinity Introduces Amazon Luna

Cloud gaming right from your TV no consoles or downloads required

Customers can now game, stream and catch all their favourite shows in one place

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced the launch of Amazon Luna on Rogers Xfinity, bringing cloud gaming to its world-class entertainment platform. This launch comes as gaming among Canadians continues to grow, with more than 70% playing video games. 1

"With Amazon Luna, Rogers Xfinity customers can game, stream and catch their favourite shows and movies all on one platform," said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. "The addition of Luna brings console-quality games like Fortnite or Hogwarts Legacy to customers, all powered by Canada's most reliable internet."

Amazon Luna is immediately available on Rogers Xfinity Streaming and will be available to millions more Rogers Xfinity Entertainment customers next year.

Customers with an Amazon Prime membership or Luna Premium subscription can instantly browse and play more than 100 cloud-based games directly from their eligible Rogers Xfinity Entertainment device – no console required. Prime members can play more than 50 top games like Hogwarts Legacy and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, and family-friendly, living room games like, Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg and The Jackbox Party Pack 9.

Customers can simply say "Luna" into their Rogers Xfinity award-winning voice remote to get started and sign in with their Amazon account to explore a growing library. Games stream instantly with no downloads required, and players can use any major Bluetooth-enabled controller or the Amazon Luna Controller to start playing. To play GameNight titles, simply scan a QR code on your TV and your smartphone becomes your controller.

Rogers Xfinity is powered by Comcast's world-class Entertainment OS platform and brings an unparalleled experience to Canadians on Canada's most reliable internet. 2 With the addition of Amazon Luna, customers can now enjoy cloud gaming alongside live TV, on-demand content, free channels and streaming apps together, all in one easy-to-navigate interface.

To learn more about Rogers Xfinity and our best entertainment experience, visit rogers.com.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

For more information:
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

1 "The Future of Gaming - Canada - 2025" published by Mintel in March 2025.

2 Claims based on winning National Overall Experience awards for Download Speed, Reliability Experience, and Consistent Quality. Opensignal Awards – Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience Report Mar 2025, based on independent analysis of fixed broadband measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 – Dec 29, 2024 © 2025 Opensignal Limited.


