Rogers Launches The Great Canadian Jersey

- Donate your old hockey jerseys to be a part of hockey history -

- Connor McDavid and Marie-Philip Poulin kick-off donations today -

Rogers launched today The Great Canadian Jersey, the latest installment of Rogers This Is Our Game campaign.

The Great Canadian Jersey invites Canadians to donate their old hockey jerseys. Pieces will be taken and stitched together to create one-of-a-kind hockey jerseys representing all facets of the sport and our country's deep history with the game. The patchwork jerseys, to be designed by former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte, will be worn by Canada's top hockey players as a symbol of our national pride in the game.

The donation drive is kickstarting today by Team Rogers athletes Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid and Montreal Victoire Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who will each donate a jersey from their personal collections in-person in Edmonton and Montreal.

"Whether it's a child's first minor-league team, a beer-league favourite or a retired NHL jersey, Canadians are invited to share their piece of history to be a part of history," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer. "With hockey's deep roots in our culture, we are incredibly proud to launch this project as a way for Canadians to show their pride for our team and our game."

From today until Jan. 15, Canadians can drop off jerseys at participating Rogers stores across Canada. Visit Rogers.com/TheGreatCanadianJersey for participating locations and mail-in information if you are unable to donate in person.

All Canadians who donate a jersey will be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate VIP Hockey Road Trip to any Canadian NHL team away game during the 2025-26 regular season.

The final patchwork jerseys will be revealed later this month and be featured as part of a national advertising campaign.

About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rogers CommunicationsRCINYSE:RCIEmerging Tech Investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant... Keep Reading...

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). The... Keep Reading...

Next Super Stocks on The Move: Tetra Bio-Pharma, ESE Entertainment, Red Light Holland, and Skylight Health. Innovation Leaders in E-Sports, Healthcare, Psychedelics, and Pharma Targeting Billion Dollar Markets.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor "LiveChats" on social media streams. Over 170,000... Keep Reading...
$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced $7M Placement to Accelerate International ExpansionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it has settled an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX