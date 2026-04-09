Rogers launches Red Partner program to drive small and medium business growth 

First-of-its-kind program in Canada cuts transaction fees and helps manage operations

Helps SMBs attract customers with up to 3% cash back for Rogers Red credit cardholders

Rogers today announced the launch of Rogers Red Partner, an integrated point-of-sale (POS) and credit card program. The Canadian-first program enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to save thousands of dollars on transaction fees and attract and retain more customers through accelerated cash back.

"Rogers Business is proud to be the first in Canada to offer a fully integrated program to support business owners," said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business. "We know that every cent counts, that's why this program is vital. It helps lower costs and effectively drive more customers in their doors so business owners can focus on what's most important — growing their business."

The Rogers Red Partner program includes:

  • Market-leading savings with Rogers Red POS: Businesses keep more of what they earn, saving 20% on transaction fees — equivalent to thousands of dollars annually. 
  • Extra cash back for customers: To drive customer traffic, Rogers Red credit cardholders earn an extra 1% cash back—up to 3%—when they pay at a Rogers Red POS. 
  • High-impact reach: Businesses can extend their reach through discounts on Rogers Sports & Media self-serve radio and digital audio advertising.
  • Local discovery: Increase customer awareness and interest through a dedicated map that highlights local businesses using Rogers Red POS. 
  • More savings with Rogers Red World Elite Business Mastercard: Rogers business customers receive up to 3% cash back value when redeeming towards Rogers products and services. Applications for the Rogers Red World Elite Business Mastercard open soon.
  • Comprehensive business protection: Rogers Red World Elite Business Mastercard cardholders will gain peace of mind with exclusive access to 24/7 legal advice and Cyber and ID Theft restoration services through My Friendly Lawyer and Cyberscout.

"By combining accelerated cash back for customers with some of the lowest transaction fees in Canada and smarter management, we're demonstrating our commitment to business owners and their customers," added Turner. "This program makes every tap more rewarding, helping businesses reduce their costs while giving Rogers Red credit cardholders a reason to shop with them."

For more information on how to make every tap add up for your business, visit rogers.com/pos and rogersbank.com

About Rogers Communications Inc. 
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations

For more information: 
media@rci.rogers.com | 1-844-226-1338 


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