Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (the "Company"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today's meeting, those being the election of the director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors. A total of 108,537,470 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director Nominee Result % of Shares
Voted For		 % of Shares
Voted Withhold
Michael J. Cooper Elected 99.982% 0.018%
Trevor English Elected 99.993% 0.007%
Ivan Fecan Elected 99.991% 0.009%
Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.992% 0.008%
Jan L. Innes Elected 99.993% 0.007%
Diane A. Kazarian Elected 99.997% 0.003%
Dr. Mohamed Lachemi Elected 99.991% 0.009%
David A. Robinson Elected 99.993% 0.007%
Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.984% 0.016%
Lisa A. Rogers Elected 99.994% 0.006%
Bradley S. Shaw Elected 99.992% 0.008%
Wayne Sparrow Elected 99.993% 0.007%
Tony Staffieri Elected 99.991% 0.009%
John H. Tory Elected 99.992% 0.008%


A total of 108,567,017 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.68% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors Result % of Shares
Voted For		 % of Shares
Voted Withhold
KPMG LLP Appointed 99.998% 0.002%


For director biographies, please visit https://about.rogers.com/our-story/board-of-directors/.

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com


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