Rogers Charity Classic Raises Record-Breaking $26.6 Million for Alberta Children's Charities

Rogers Charity Classic announced today that this year's event raised a record-breaking $26.6 million to support children's charities across Alberta.

This brings the total raised since the tournament's inception to $164.3 million.

"We are proud to make Alberta stronger by supporting children's charities through the power of sport," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. "It's a real privilege to help even more youth in our communities with another record-breaking fundraising effort this year."

Rogers kickstarted the tournament's 2025 fundraising efforts in June with a $1 million donation to Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, the charitable arm of the event supporting thousands of youth across the province annually in areas that include counselling, sports, and family support. The program complements the fundraising efforts of participating charities to help generate new funds. Each of the 316 charities receive 100% of all donations collected on their behalf, plus up to 50% in matched funding provided by the Rogers Charity Classic.

"Each year, the Rogers Charity Classic reminds us that generosity is truly at the heart of our community," said Gary Hart, President and CEO, AltaLink. "As the presenting sponsor of Rogers Birdies for Kids, we're proud to support hundreds of youth-based charities across Alberta. It really hits home when we see the impact it has on kids every day and we're honoured to be part of it."

The announcement was made at Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids, one of the beneficiary charities. Dale Turner, SVP Product and Revenue, Rogers, Sean Van Kesteren, Executive Director, Rogers Charity Classic, and Scott Schreiner, VP, External Engagement, AltaLink, were joined by Wes Martin, the top Canadian at Rogers Charity Classic, to celebrate the fundraising milestone.

"The Rogers Charity Classic brings people together to support kids across Calgary, and we feel that impact every day," said Bethany Ross, Executive Director, Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids. "Their contribution helps thousands of children access the nutritious food they need to learn, play, and grow, and it extends far beyond our kitchen - it touches classrooms, families, and communities throughout the city. We're grateful to be part of a partnership that continues to show up for kids in such a meaningful way."

The 2026 Rogers Charity Classic takes place August 17 – 23, 2026 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

About Rogers Charity Classic
Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of the greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.5 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $164 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit rogerscharityclassic.com . Follow Rogers Charity Classic at https://www.facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X.

For more information:
Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com , 1-844-226-1338
Rogers Charity Classic, chris@rogerscharityclassic.com , 403-620-8731


