Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Gold Investing News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023

Gold Investing
gold and silver coins
a98ntfp / Shutterstock

While he remains bullish on precious metals, veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule said 2023's best-performing sectors are likely to be uranium, as well as oil and gas.

Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023youtu.be

Gold and silver have disappointed some market participants in 2022, but Rick Rule remains bullish on precious metals.

"While certainly the thesis to the upside hasn't played out, the damage that was done to portfolios in precious metals was certainly less extreme than the damage that was done in other sectors," said Rule, who is proprietor at Rule Investment Media.

He didn't offer a prediction on when prices will move, but said even a small amount of interest in gold could be significant.

"It's important to note that gold is a very, very small asset class. You don't need to have an awfully big move from, as an example, bonds to gold to have an outsized move in the gold price. And that's precisely what I think is going to occur," Rule noted.

When asked which sectors he thinks will perform the best in 2023, Rule pointed to energy.

"I think if you are an income and value investor, particularly if you're Canadian, you stick in the Canadian oil and gas sector," he said, noting that the business is too good even for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ruin.

For speculators, uranium may be a better choice. "I have said for years … that an increase in the uranium price was inevitable, but maybe not imminent. I think now with the pace of Japanese restarts it's imminent and inevitable," Rule explained. "I think too that because the uranium equities disappointed so many people that while they aren't cheap, they also aren't expensive."

Watch the interview above for more from Rule on precious metals and energy, as well as his thoughts on the US Federal Reserve's path forward and the dangers of central bank digital currencies.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Oil and Gas InvestingSilver InvestingUranium Investinggold outlookoil and gas outlooksilver outlookuranium outlookGold Investing

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19465.81+116.15
TSXV568.52+1.26
DOW33096.19+68.70
S&P 5003829.45+7.06
NASD10453.49-22.63
ASX7152.50+37.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1796.13+2.59
Silver23.68+0.10
Copper3.81+0.06
Palladium1753.00+77.99
Platinum1029.00+47.00
Oil79.48+1.99
Heating Oil3.23+0.13
Natural Gas5.07+0.07

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

NEW! 2023 Copper Outlook Report

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Agriculture Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Resource Outlook Report.

Updated! Download Your FREE 2022 Energy Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your 2022 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

Browse more resource reports ≫

Start Here – Investing in Crypto

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Gaming Outlook Report. [Updated Aug 12]

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Tech Outlook Report [Updated Aug 17]

FREE 2022 Blockchain Investor Report [Updated Aug 5]

Start Here – Investing in Esports

Browse more technology reports ≫

Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

NEW! Download Your 2022 Life Science Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2022 Psychedelics Investor Report [Updated Aug 5]

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×